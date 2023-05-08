Mpiima, Sserunjogi voted Kampala’s best

Members of Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) celebrated their 14th anniversary and awarded the best players of the 2022 season last Friday at Rivonia Suites, Mbuya.

Club co-founder Stanley Tamale used part of his speech to recount their history from 2009 when he and club president Emmanuel Ewochu, both old students of King’s College Budo, formed the entity.

From 2010, they started to re-launch the game in schools like St. Mary’s College Kisubi (Smack) then later Mt. St. Mary’s College, Namagunga, Kakungulu Memorial, Namilyango College, St. Julian, Gayaza High School and also ventured into communities.

Now they have significant contributors to their history from nearly all those schools. Peter Elolu, from Smack, scored the club’s first goal in the Africa Cup of Club Championships in 2014.

Namilyango produced the club’s first hockey “export” in Jordan Mpiima while. Moses Nsereko, from Budo, is not only at the centre of pushing the club’s agenda in schools but also became the first person to coach the national women’s team at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations. He followed in the footsteps of Sandra Namusoke, who led the team in 2021 at the time of qualification.

The connections with the existing community led KHC to players like Faustine Ojangole who has now marked 30 years playing hockey. His evergreen career is older than most players in the club.

Best players

On Friday, Ojangole was voted by club members (players, coaches and registered fans) as the best player in the KHC Originals’ team (veterans’ side) for his immense defensive contributions in 2022. He beat 2021 best player Tamale and perennial top scorer Habib Sewava to the award.

Another defender, Mpiima, was voted as the best player for the men’s main team Stallions. Mpiima moved to Italy at the start of 2023 but was a huge part of Stallions’ set-piece routines.

Mpiima beat Stuart Kavuma, who was voted National Hockey League most valuable player, and top scorer Richard Ssemwogerere to the award.

It was a defenders’ night as centre-back James Mugisha beat left-back Paul Kayanga and striker Aaron Mutenyo to the young Stallions’ award.

Forwards had some reprieve as Joy Sserunjogi was voted both best overall and young player in the women’s team Swans – in only her first full season. For the overall award, Sserunjogi had Pauline Achom, former captain Margaret Nassiwa and Patricia Nakyanzi for competition while her fellow team freshers Vanessa Abeja and Franziska Mesenbrink provided competition for the young player’s award.

“I cannot express my gratitude enough for your love and support. You have contributed a great deal to who I am today,” Sserunjogi, who is also studying medicine and surgery at Makerere University and helping the club alongside Mugisha push the St. Julian project, said.

Club chairman Albert Kimumwe also recognized Bridget Baine, Melissa Namuleme, Derrick Ringtho, Tamale and Kayanga for their efforts in keeping KHC running.

KAMPALA HOCKEY CLUB

AWARDS

Best Players

Stallions: Jordan Mpiima

Swans: Joy Sserunjogi

Originals: Faustine Ojangole

Top Scorers

Stallions: Richard Ssemwogerere

Swans: Sandra Namusoke

Originals: Habib Sewava

Best Young Players

Stallions: James Mugisha