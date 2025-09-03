Mpindi lifts Genesis juniors pool title

Yahaya Mpindi, 17, redeemed himself by winning the second edition of the Genesis Juniors Pool Championship over the weekend at The Olive School, Namugongo. Mpindi, who plays in the national league with E-Play billiards, sealed his first major trophy with a commanding 5-1 victory over Eric Fadinani.

Mpindi's journey to the title was a story of redemption. In February during the first edition, he suffered a devastating 6-1 loss to then-14-year-old sensation Herbert Mukisa in the final.

This time, he was unstoppable from the start, winning all four of his group games while only conceding two frames. His momentum carried him through the knockouts, where he dispatched Ayub Mukoowe 3-0 in the quarters and edged out Simon Nsubuga 4-3 in a tense semi.

His opponent in the final, Jinja's Fadinani, also had an impressive run. Fadinani, who finished fourth during the first edition, beat Hassan Mutyaba 3-0 in the quarters before a tight 4-3 semifinal victory over Masaka's 14-year-old Vincent Kivumbi, who had earlier eliminated the defending champion, Mukisa, 3-0.

The final started cautiously. Mpindi won the opening frame, but Fadinani quickly leveled the score. However, an error by Fadinani—leaving a potable black in the centre pocket—allowed Mpindi to restore the lead. From that point on, Mpindi seized control, and Fadinani's errors mounted. Even a tactical timeout at 3-1 couldn't change the outcome.

"I'm really happy because I have at last won a major trophy. I've been playing so well, but the trophies haven't been coming. This is my first national trophy, and I'm really grateful," Mpindi said.

A glimpse into the future

The tournament featured 32 players from across the country and was played in a round-robin format. The tournament included seven-year-old, Brian Musinguzi, a Primary Three pupil from Fort Portal.

Tournament Director Salvador Ssebyole believes this event is a crucial stepping stone for the next generation of players.

"This tournament is setting the pace for these youngsters to improve their performance while preparing them for major championships. We're aiming to use this platform to create a juniors national open tournament," Ssebyole said.

The event was held at The Olive School, a high-end institution in Namugongo with top-tier sports facilities. School Principal Richard Omumwa emphasised the school's commitment to sports.

"We care so much about sports and that's why we allowed our facilities to be used for this competition, even though we had little knowledge about the sport of pool. We know sport can elevate young people and we're proud to offer a space where they can start their journey," Omumwa said.

The one-day event was sponsored by RwandAir, MJ Safaris, the Advanced Talent Agency and Lactic Sports House. It was attended by two former national champions, Alfred Gumikiriza and Bob Menani.

Pool Association of Uganda Chairman Bob Trubish was highly impressed with the quality of play.

"The talent on display is inspiring. Seeing so many young players from different parts of the country competing at such a high level assures us that the future of pool is bright. PAU is committed to providing more support for these grassroots events to help nurture our future champions,” Trubish said.

The third edition of the event is scheduled for February next year and will include a category for senior players.

Genesis Juniors Pool Championship



Final

E. Fadinani 1-5 Y. Mpindi

Semis

V. Kivumbi 3-4 E. Fadinani

Simon Nsubuga 3-4 Y. Mpindi