Mpoma Girls defend youth title as OLAN wobble

Mpoma Girls once again proved their dominance by successfully defending their title at the ICPAU Juniors Woodball Championship. The one-day championship held at the prestigious Amazima School in Njeru, sponsored by the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU), attracted participants from 43 schools across Uganda.

Expectations were high for Amina Nalujja, an experienced player who was anticipated to dominate the competition. However, she fell short of her usual form and failed to pose a challenge to the girls from Mpoma Girls.

Even the talented Joan Nambwere of Kaasangombe SS couldn't secure a podium finish. Instead, it was Precious Namubiru from Our Lady of Africa Namiryango (OLAN) who claimed the gold medal with an impressive 49 strokes.

Sarah Nakaweesi of Luzira SS and Susan Atwine, the winner of the Women's Day championship, completed the podium places.

Ultimately, it was Mpoma Girls' exceptional teamwork that led them to clinch the overall trophy, accumulating a total of 215 strokes. Our Lady of Africa Namiryango secured the second position with 233 strokes, edging out Luzira SS by a mere three strokes.

Susan Atwine, expressing her pride in the team's performance, emphasised the significance of winning the team gold medal over individual honours.

"We had our sights set on individual medals, but ultimately, winning the team gold medal makes all our efforts worthwhile," Atwine said.

Course record

In the boys' category, Darry Amanyire of Airforce SS displayed remarkable skill, setting a new junior record by stroking the ball only 41 times in 24 gates. His outstanding performance contributed to his school's overall victory.

Meanwhile, the favorites from Our Lady of Africa Namiryango faced difficulties as Henry Kasumba struggled, and his teammate Jeremiah Niwamanya took over the mantle. Despite Niwamanya's hole-in-one, he had to settle for the silver medal with 48 strokes, narrowly defeating Bruno Ssekidde on a countback.

OLAN, a dominant force in the national league, had to settle for two second-place finishes in both the boys' and girls' categories. Despite the setbacks, Games Teacher Peter Mutyaba expressed contentment with the team's performance, having secured two trophies and a gold medal in the girls' category.

" While we acknowledge that there is room for improvement, we are content with our achievements of securing two trophies and a gold medal in the girls' category," Mutyaba said.

The tournament also served as a platform for talent scouting, as representatives from the Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF) were present to identify exceptional players who may be selected for future national team engagements.

UWbF president Paul Mark Kayongo said exceptional players will have the opportunity to represent the country in the upcoming Africa Open later this year.

ICPAU Juniors Woodball Championship

Youth - boys

Darry Amanyire (Airforce) – 41

Jeremiah Niwamanya (Our Lady) – 48

Bruno Ssekidde (Airforce) – 48

Youth - girls

Precious Namubiru (Our Lady) – 49

Sarah Nakaweesi (Luzira SS) – 52

Susan Atwine (Mpoma Girls) – 53

Juniors - boys

Jeremiah Tumuhimbise (Kyazanga) – 22

Paus Lukwago (Bukalabi) – 23

Mwesigwa Kigozi (Bukalabi) – 25

Juniors - girls

Rebecca Nakawunde (Bukalabi) – 28

Angel Sserwadda (Motherwell) – 30

Sheebah Namutebi (New Hope) – 30

Youngest player: Ahmad Sserugo (Ahmadiyya)

Team event - youth

Boys: Airforce SS (199), Our Lady Namiryango (204) and Mityana SS (235).

Girls: Mpoma Girls (215), Our Lady Namiryango (233), & Luzira SS (236).

Juniors

Boys: St Mary’s Kitooro (120), Ahmadiyya (120) and Nakateete (123).