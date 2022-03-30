Mpoma triumph in Mukono Woodball Championship

Mpoma School claimed Mukono Schools Woodball championship on Saturday, defeating Our Lady of Africa Namilyango and St Joseph’s SS Naggalama.

The trio of Idris Neteese (45), Esther Chebet (47) and Annet Nabwire (48) gave Mpoma a clean sweep at the podium.

Mpoma was again to assert their dominance winning the doubles with Chebet and Nabwire leading the golden chase to the national games.

“We are on a mission to play at the national games. Our team is playing together and that is taking us far,” Chebet said.

Low turn-up

According to Mukono regional coordinator, Vincent Kaganda, the turn-up was lower than expected because some schools are still cautious of Covid-19 while others are undertaking examinations.

Seroma SS, Bishop’s Mukono and St Francis Borgia were absent in the regional qualifiers.

The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) Woodball Schools Championship last played in 2019, is expected in June.

At Sseke playgrounds in Lwengo District, six schools competed for the top honours with the pair of Juliet Nansamba and Zulfah Nabasumba from Kabaseegu Primary School coming on top in the girls rankings. Hafiswa Naddamba of Lwentale coming third.

The boys’ leader board had Ashiraf Muhangi, Hafizuh Mutebi and Dirisa Mwanje.

RESULTS

Mukono Schools

Girls - secondary

Mpoma School 196

Our Lady Namilyango 253

St Joseph’s Naggalama 284

Boys - secondary

One Lady Namilyango 241

St Joseph’s Naggalama 262

Lwengo District

Girls - primary:

Juliet Nansamba 27

Zulfah Nabasumba 30

Hafiswa Naddamba 31

Boys - primary

Ashiraf Muhangi 28

Hafizuh Mutebi 29