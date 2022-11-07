MPs lend support to EA varsity games

There are urgent needs to be addressed as time runs out on Ndejje ahead of the Eastern Africa University Games in December, but there was an air of optimism on Friday as Members of Parliament visited the host institution in Luweero. Ndejje will host more than 60 universities participating in 20 disciplines from December 16-21.

There were exciting moments on the pitch, for instance, former Uganda Cranes goalie Ali Ssendegeya made a couple of brilliant saves while the parliamentary netball and basketball teams played like real stars.

With Ndejje ensuring the games buildup remains positive, hosting the legislators was a supportive gesture.

University Vice Chancellor Prof Eriabu Lugujjo asked for any possible support towards sports. Some MPs have individually contributed to the games while a lump sum from the legislators is still expected to be delivered.

Prof Lugujjo asked the MPs to make sports a priority funding area for its potential towards national development.

“You know very well that in most schools wherever there is sports on the timetable it has been replaced with extra classes. Even the facilities have been hijacked in others.

"Therefore, it is incumbent upon you (MPs) to ensure that we rejuvenate the sports domain. As a university, we want you to be our ambassadors when you go back. We are not an ordinary university. On top of three campuses and a graduate school, we are a sports powerhouse sitting on 700 acres,” Prof Lugujjo said.

Regional pride

The Parliamentary sports team is preparing for the EALA inter-parliamentary games in Juba, Sudan while for the Ndejje, this tour was a dry run ahead of the Eastern Africa University Games.

Asuman Basalirwa, the Leader of Opposition embraced the test games as a good build-up for the teams.

“We acknowledge Ndejje’s efforts in preparing for the Games. Even though we will be away in Juba, we hope they positively portray the country’s image during the games,” Basalirwa, who captained parliament’s football team to a 3-2 win, said.

The teams competed in football, netball, basketball and volleyball.

Budiope East MP Moses Magogo, who played the legislators’ prized creative role in the first eleven, was sometimes brilliant on the pitch in his allocated 45 minutes, but it was his voice after he was substituted that carried a lot of substance.

“Our visit here is a privilege to show that parliament is about creating relationships with the people we represent. This outreach is also helpful in understanding the actual needs of our people. We now know that Ndejje needs help to successfully pull off these games,” Magogo, who is also the Fufa president, said.

Results

Football: Ndejje 2-3 Parliament

Netball: Ndejje 13-17 Parliament

Volleyball: Ndejje 3-1 Parliament