Mpuga takes over QC as head coach

Martin Mpuga has been appointed as the new head coach for QC Mbarara ahead of the 2025/26 betPawa Futsal Super League kickoff.

Mpuga's move to the futsal sidelines follows an illustrious career in the 11-a-side game, where he played for clubs like Victoria University, KCCA and Maroons and represented Uganda at the 2014 African Nations Championship (Chan).

Mpuga recently completed a five-day futsal coaching course, which he sees as a crucial step in his new journey. He acknowledged the difference in dynamics between football and futsal.

“Last season, I was on the sidelines trying to understand the dynamics of the game. From the 11-a-side perspective, it’s a very fast-paced game, and we want to ensure that we help our team achieve greater things this season Mpuga said.

QC Mbarara finished eighth in their debut season, a performance that fell short of their preseason expectations. Mpuga is determined to change that.

"I want to build a winning mentality among the players. We have a good squad, and we shall make relevant additions," he stated during the certificate awarding ceremony from Fufa’s Livingstone Kyambadde at old Kampala on Friday.

The team has already begun its preseason training as it prepares to unveil its plans for the upcoming campaign.

Futsal Association of Uganda CEO Ibrahim Mugerwa emphasised the importance of coaching development for the growth of the sport.

"Training is crucial for building the capacity of our league. We are committed to providing continuous development for our coaches, as their expertise directly impacts the quality of the game on the pitch. This is a key part of our strategy to elevate Ugandan futsal to the next level," he explained.

New ambitions

The new season promises fierce competition, with five new clubs joining the league. One notable entrant is Lubiri Falcons, founded by Ismail Ssendege, the former coach of defending champions Mengo City.

"I’m excited about this new project with Lubiri Falcons. After the refresher course, we’ve acquired new skills from the model association of Morocco, and we are ready to give our best. Our ambition is to build a competitive side that can challenge the established teams and impress everyone with our style of play," Ssendege said.

Ssendege's new team, based in the Kisenyi slum, will add competition to the area, which is already home to Mengo City and Kisenyi.

Nine teams from the previous season, including defending champions Mengo City and Kisenyi, will be returning. Notable absentees include last season's runners-up, Park, along with Busunju Sparks and Crown Lubiri. The new season is scheduled to kick off on September 26, 2025.