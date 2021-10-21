Mr Uganda event to be live streamed on youtube, facebook

By Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi More by this Author

Bodybuilding and fitness lovers will not have to throng Horse Power Gym in Muyenga for the Mr Uganda Bodybuilding Championship November 20.

Instead, they will catch all the action live streamed on the federation’s channels like YouTube and Facebook, the Uganda Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (UBBFA) has announced.

Unlike before, the 30th edition which was protracted from last year due to Covid-19 disruptions, will attract participants from just five clubs, which have paid affiliation fees to the UBBFA

Isaac Mubikirwa, who won the crown for in 2017, 2018 and 2019, shall not defend his title as he switched address to the United Arab Emirates.

This has given his rivals mixed feelings. First, they look at better chances to claim the gong but at the same time it denies them the opportunity to dethrone the king.

Instead, the king just abdicated the throne.

“Isaac’s absence is good and bad for me,” said 2019 Mr Kampala winner Godfrey Lubega at the event launch.

“But I think I have never been in better shape and come the day I shall have no excuses for not winning.”

Lubega, who was so bitter with the judges after losing the Mr Kampala crown to Daniel Mwesigwa in May, toned down, this time claiming he was just warming up for the bigger prize—Mr Uganda.

Meanwhile, Ronald Kariitwa, a teacher-cum-footballer, who deservedly boasts “the best abdominal muscles,” is also itching for victory.

“I wanted to defeat Isaac but his absence means I shall just walk over to victory,” he said.

Kariitwa was among the finalists at the 2021 Mr Kampala event at Qibz Gym in Kyebando.

Categories

•Bantam Weight

•Lightweight

•Welterweight

•Light middle

•Middle weight

•Light heavyweight

