Mubiru wants to create open water swimming legacy

Swagiah Mubiru has had a change of heart. Speaking to the 18-year old swimmer ahead of the World Junior Championships last year, Mubiru wanted to create her history in the swimming pool.

But as the competition for slots to represent Uganda in swimming competitions grows tighter by the day and after not making the open water team for last year's World Championships, the Gators swimmer is more open minded about what comes her way.

“I am focused on giving my best whenever I get a chance,” the breaststroker, who is improving her backstroke at a fast rate too, said at the Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) National Championships, held from June 30 to July 2.

At the nationals she showed good balance in the sprints and distance events. But she did what could be like her preparatory events for the Worlds; 800m freestyle in 11:02.51, 400m free in 5:35.37 and 200m free in 2:35.34.

Mubiru had just before the Nationals learnt that she would represent Uganda in the open water competition at the World Championships that start on Friday in Fukuoka – Japan and started training for it at Elite Gym and Swim, Ntinda prior. It is also her debut at the senior Worlds.

Experienced

She has represented Uganda in open water at the 2019 Cana Zone III Championships in Nairobi, plus the Africa Junior Championships in Ghana and the Cana Zone III Championships in Kampala –both in 2021.

While the Nairobi event was done in a man-made pond, in Ghana and Kampala, the swimmers just covered the 3km competition in a swimming pool rather than a water body.

So the challenge at Seaside Momochi Beach Park in Fukuoka is not only going to be longer (5km) but more grueling as the waters are natural and swimmers will be tasked to finish within 15 minutes after the first finisher.

"I believe that I can go there, learn new things and keep improving," Mubiru said, adding that she is also open to creating a lasting legacy that will inspire more athletes, especially the female ones, to swim in open waters.

Mubiru at a glance

Name: Swagiah Mubiru

Date of Birth: July 8, 2005

Club: Gators