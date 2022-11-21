Mubs Principal wants university to diversify sports

Prof Ali Waswa Balunywa, the Principal Makerere University Business School (Mubs) has urged the university’s sports department to diversify its approach towards sport in order to build a stronger sporting institution.

Receiving the woodball team that returned from recently concluded Kenya Open in Kakamega, where they scooped 13 medals including four golds, at his residence in Garuga, Prof Balunywa said he wants to have as many sporting disciplines as possible at the university.

“We are very happy for woodball and all its achievements it has brought to us,” Prof Balunywa said. “But we need to introduce more sports at the university to cater for more students.”

Prof Balunywa said that Mubs is the third biggest university in terms of enrolment after Makerere and Kyambogo stressing that more students need to get involved for healthy benefits.

Calling them low-hanging fruits, Prof Balunywa, told the delegation led by the Sports Tutor Hillary Kimbugwe that the sports department should consider introducing low-budget sports such as tennis, chess, badminton and athletics.

The university is currently prioritising football, where they are a powerhouse in national and regional competitions as well as women football, woodball and beach soccer.

Kimbugwe cited the challenge of inadequate facilities. The university currently has one football field, which is shared with lacrosse, woodball and athletics as well as numerous university leagues. The main campus at Nakawa also has one basketball court.

“We can engage government to have more facilities constructed because it is our mandate to keep our students healthy while at campus,” he said.