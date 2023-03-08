Mubs regain winning touch post-Ayeikoh era

At long last, three-time Mubs look like they are rising from their ruins in the Fufa Beach Soccer League.

Mubs were once a force of nature that many dreaded to encounter but have crumbled in the last four years as St Lawrence University (SLAU) came to the fore with sheer dominance.

Their prowess was built around the ingenuity of charismatic coach Charles Ayeikoh who nurtured a dynamic and aggressive team composed mostly of students.

Over the past three seasons, Mubs' grip on the title faded due to changes in the university sports administration policy and the burgeoning SLAU juggernaut that is setting new records.

When Ayeikoh left for Simba Queens of Tanzania mid last year leaving the team to wallow in mediocrity - and many doubted they could ever stake a genuine claim on the league title.

Over the weekend at Mutoola Resort Beach in Mukono, new Mubs boss Juma Kato proved doubters wrong with the Nakawa based side emphatically winning two matches to go fourth on the log with nine points from three matches.

Long serving players Swaibu Kakwaya (hattrick) and Maxwell Okello (brace) led the assault on Grace Church in the 7-2 rout at the Mutoola sands.

Another player who was fundermantal during Mbuzi's reign Douglas Muganga, was also on the scoresheet as was Munir Saidi in a match that showed Mubs' title credentials. Grace Church responded through Moses Muganda and Owen Ben goals but the damage had already been done.

In the second game, Mubs proved that scoring goals in gluts is not one of their 99 proverbial problems.

Munir Saidi grabbed a hattrick, Muganga (1), Kakwaya (1) and an own goal by Farouk Kawuma as Mubs brushed aside Wolves 6-1 in the lopsided tie. Albert Olwenyi got Wolves consolation as they stayed second from bottom with just one point in five matches.

Unstoppable SLAU

Holders and record winners SLAU were in demolition form thumping Kiringentte 4-1 and Grace Church 7-4 to top the table with maximum 15 points from five matches.