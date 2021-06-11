Mubs, Vikings continue to persevere

By Makhtum Muziransa More by this Author

Weatherhead Vikings and Makerere University Business School (Mubs) have conceded a combined 103 goals in 11 games.

The totals could get worse before these sides get better but they have expressed resilience and a willingness to go through the process most clubs or teams have gone through in the past.

Even former Uganda Hockey Association (UHA) chairman Chris Otim, who has seen it all unfold in Lugogo for years and now regularly makes dugout appearances for Wananchi (men), believes the new teams are headed in the right direction.

“You cannot think much of the results now with such young teams,” Otim said in side discussion.

“The coaches need to be thinking, what do I want in the long-term? What can this player achieve in two or three years?”

Mubs will tomorrow play a hurting Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Originals, who have not registered a point in their last three fixtures.

The Originals are a new team too but different in such a way that they are a mixture of players that have retired from the main KHC men’s side Stallions and a few youngsters yet to break into the main team. They are seventh on the 10 team log and have conceded 35 goals in six games including Wednesday’s 7-0 loss to City Lions.

Their only points came in a 6-0 win over Vikings almost a month ago. More than anything, Originals have struggled to keep the numbers they had on the first two weekends as the enthusiasm in their squad continues to ebb away with every defeat.

The Stallions, on the other hand, have picked up momentum after an opening day 2-1 loss to the Lions. They have won their subsequent five fixtures to go joint top, on 15 points, with Wananchi.

They, however, need to make up the 22 goals’ difference between them and the champions, who play Weatherhead on Sunday. Weatherhead have scored 51 too and could not add on their tally as their midweek opponents Makerere University (Mak) Stingers called for a postponement of their fixtures for the seven-week period school has been suspended by government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Tomorrow evening’s encounter with Vikings offers KHC an opportunity to significantly cut on those numbers.

Tomorrow in Lugogo

M: KHC Originals vs.

Mubs, 12.30pm

M: KHC Stallions vs.

WHD Vikings, 5pm

Wednesday results

M: Makerere Stingers vs. Weatherhead - postponed

M: City Lions 7-0 KHC Originals

M: Rockets 7-0 WHD Vikings

W: Weatherhead 5-3 Rhinos

