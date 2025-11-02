Muganzi relishing fruits of competition

Swimmer Tyrah Dorothy Muganzi is battle hardened. The 14 year old attacks every butterfly race like her life depends on it.

Physically, on the blocks, she barely instills fear. She is usually the most diminutive of all competitors.

When she dives in, she floats through like a butterfly would do in air - producing performances that sting her opponents.

At the Africa Aquatics Zone III Swimming Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, Muganzi was named second best swimmer in the 13-14 years girls' age group with 19 medal points.

That was after bagging gold in the 50m (30.21), 100m (1:10.58), and 200m (2:43.31) butterfly events. She also had bronze in the 800m freestyle (11:03.62) showing how much time she is putting into becoming a versatile swimmer.

The Gliders Swim Club swimmer missed the podium but scored points in the 100m back (1:14.99), 200m IM (2:45.55), and 200m free (2:29.41). She also got team gold in the mixed 14 & Under 4x50m medley relay - swimming alongside Torpedoes' Jonathan Kaweesa, Jaguar's Zara Mbanga, and Manuel Ssemanda, plus silver in the girls' 4x50m free relay with Zara Mbanga, Crystal Ssemanda, and Mackayla Ssali. Muganzi also worked with the latter two and Ozpreys' Gabriella Opolot for silver in the girls' 4x50m medley relay.

"The performance and results feel good because I have been training so much for about two years," Muganzi said.

"Coach Dennis (Otim at Gliders) has made it easier. Training is really good and it has helped me improve quite a lot over the last few years.

"I loved the competition because I also had some medals and close performances in other strokes. I know I have to push even more now that I am going to the 15-16 age group which is even more competitive," Muganzi said.

The 13-14 age group has the aforementioned names giving Muganzi unenviable competition at home.

Then at zonal level, she has to deal with Tanzanians like Crissa Dillip - who won 11 gold medals in the competition, Nicolene Viljoen- arguably the most improved swimmer over the past one year, Zainab Moosajee, and Heydleen Magashi among others, then Kenyans like Aariana Barchha and Alma Ngaruiya.

"These girls have been a good push for me. We are always in the same age groups, same heats, and our times are so close. We end up getting the best out of each other," Muganzi said.

Muganzi, a student at Aga Khan School, is a bearer of big dreams. She wants to "compete at those big international events."

"I know we are many and will have to qualify to earn a place but I want to push and make it to the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane (Australia). I also want to go to various World Championships," Muganzi added.

AT A GLANCE

Name: Tyrah Dorothy Muganzi

Age: 14

School: Aga Khan

Class: Year 9 /S.2

Club: Gliders