Mugerwa content with She Cranes fitness, unfazed by Oyella’s injury

It is now 99 days before the most coveted netball competition – the Netball World Cup throws off in Cape Town, South Africa.

Sixteen countries will take part in the competition and Uganda being among the competitors, the She Cranes started preparations on Monday this week.

Coach Fred Mugerwa says his players underwent various physical fitness assessments on the first day of training – Monday this week and he deems them fit for the task at hand.

“The team is on form and their fitness is good because all of them are attached to different national league teams and are actively playing for their clubs. This being a national team, they only need a little more polishing,” he said.

The She Cranes will be training thrice a week to allow the national league games to take place. After the Monday drills, the team returns to training tomorrow as Tuesday and Wednesday were game days for the second and first division netball leagues at the TLC court in Kamwokya – their training ground.

With 27 players expected to compete for final slots on the team, Mugerwa says he will reduce the number of players prior to the residential camp that will see them start daily training.

Mugerwa also confirmed that shooter Oyella who sustained an ankle injury while playing for her Scottish side Sirens will not be with the team in this world cup campaign.

Uganda in the World Cup campaign. The shooter was among the three professional players including Mary Nuba and Peace Proscovia expected to join the She Cranes later on.

Mugerwa who invited over eight shooters to training says he will choose a fitting replacement for the shooting ace who has a rich experience from the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, 2018 and 2020 Commonwealth Games as well as numerous Africa Championships.

“We shall miss her but the fact that we have more players, we shall get a replacement because we invited nine or ten shooters. It is bad for her and the team. We wish her a quick recovery,” Mugerwa said.