Mugerwa counting on Proscovia’s insider knowledge, exposure

Ninety percent if not all the netball players that boarded the plane to England for the Netball Test Series and Nations Cup have former captain and shooter Peace Proscovia as their role model and icon.

Proscovia, a prominent figure in Uganda’s netball, became the first netball player in Uganda to land a professional career in the United Kingdom.

The then She Cranes captain and shooter who also belonged to local league outfit NIC first played for Loughborough Lightning in the United Kingdom that she joined in 2015 and also had a chance to further her education from the Loughborough University where she attained a Masters Degree from their School of Business and Economics.

She could later play in the Australian league for Sunshine Coast Lightning before she returned to the United Kingdom for Surrey Storm, hence when she was announced as the assistant coach for the national netball team that is due to take part in the Test Series and Nations Cup in England, no one doubted the former captain’s abilities.

Proscovia last made it to the She Cranes squad as a player in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham but she was not in form and could not take part in all fixtures.

She later missed the consequent competitions on the She Cranes team including the 2023 Netball World Cup.

However, coach Fred Mugerwa says she was instrumental in guiding her team mates during the Commonwealth Games despite her limited time on court, which he expects her to continue doing now that she has been given an assistant coach’s role.

“During the Commonwealth Games she would morale boost these girls and advise them on what they should be doing on court. She knows most of these English players and she was of help and I believe this time she will also be of help,” he said.

Mugerwa who has on many occasions coached Proscovia says that he is impressed with the former captain embracing the coaching career.

“When we went for the Commonwealth Games I talked to her personally that she should pursue the coaching career which she did. Last year she sent me a message informing me she had attained qualifications though I am not certain of the level. I think she is capable of handling the national team,” he said.

Likewise team captain Irene Eyaru believes having an assistant coach whom they have once shared a court with is quite interesting.