Mugerwa targets better ranks in Netball World Cup

She Cranes head coach Fred Mugerwa says their focus is emerging first or second in their group D fixtures at the Netball World Cup come July 28 to August 6 in Cape Town, South Africa.

The team is pooled in group D alongside defending champions New Zealand, Singapore as well as Trinidad and Tobago

The veteran coach believes a good performance at the Netball World Cup will see them improve their current world ranking from eighth to seventh or sixth where they were, before they declined after missing some ranking tournaments.

"Our focus is now on our group games. We are targeting the first or second position in our group and from there we shall figure out the next step," Mugerwa said.

"This is also a chance for us to do well and regain our top position that we lost in the world rankings after missing some crucial games," Mugerwa added.

Mugerwa recently announced the final 12 players with three reserves that are set to represent Uganda at their fourth Netball World Cup.

The She Cranes will by July 22 be in South Africa where they expect to engage in a few friendly games with World Cup counterparts.

The team of youthful players is having drills at Nakirebe along Masaka Road and yesterday they renewed their partnership with Plascon Paints that handed them a cheque worth Shs100m to see them improve their welfare, cater for their transport costs to South Africa as well as other requirements.

Team captain Irene Eyaru says this is a huge boost to her squad and hails the paints company for supporting them just like they did last year, prior to the Commonwealth Games in England.

"We had a great performance last year at the Commonwealth Games after Plascon bankrolled us. We are physically and mentally ready hence we expect an even better performance in Cape Town," said Eyaru.