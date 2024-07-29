Mugisha, Nakaweesi claim first juniors’ disc golf titles

The inaugural Juniors Disc Golf Championship at the 18-hole Ndejje University Disc Golf Course concluded with a light shower and drama as Frank Mugisha led a strong field of keen athletes to win gold. Highly-rated teenager Betty Nakaweesi won the ladies category.

Mugisha, who has gained experience competing among the seniors during previous open championships, completely dominated the field leading the first round by 49 throws, 4-under par to qualify for the final round where he tied with second-placed Emmanuel Longole to finish the day with 104 throws.

On a humid day, the afternoon shower didn’t dampen the spirits of the 147 keen athletes who were attending the championship. But athletes and event director Israel Muwanguzi, were relieved when the last six men played the final to conclusion.

"It has been an amazing day for us. The rain threatened the day but the athletes braved it to a conclusion," said Muwanguzi, who was equally impressed with the performance of the day.

Mugisha seizes the moment

Mugisha set the pace for the youngsters with a three-throw advantage before the finals.

Latimer Muwanguzi, the Ndejje University Chaplain and Disc Golf patron awards women winner Nakaweesi during the inaugural junior's championship.

Although he left the sliding door open in the final round when he tied with Longole, he had done the job in the first round. But Sunday's championship presented a cluster of nine players with a realistic shot at a win. Ninth-placed Shafik Juuko, was just seven throws behind the leader!

“The competition was really stiff. I kept telling myself after every throw that ‘this is the most important throw of your life’ and it worked out,” said Mugisha.

Nakaweesi does it her way

Notable for her high release and extended wrist, Nakaweesi overcame the treacherous wooded course at Ndejje University with 109 throws, to win the junior girls category by three throws, better than Florence Nalumu who was in the rear view. Ranked 691 globally, Nakaweesi led from start to finish.

"I think it was my day although I worked so hard to get this position," she said. Action will return in October for the Crested Crane Classic at Ndejje.

Juniors Disc Golf Championship

U18 Mixed Juniors

Frank Mugisha - 104

Emmanuel Longole - 109

Experito Lubega - 110

U18 girls

Betty Nakaweesi - 109

Florence Nalumu - 112

Alice Zalwango - 116

U15 Mixed juniors

Jim Muwanguzi - 53

Karim Mugisha - 54

Arthur Tendo - 57

U15 girls

Monica Kabasinguzi - 59

Winnie Bonzara - 62

Shinah Nakiyimba - 63

U12 Mixed juniors

Derick Tumusiime - 49

Rodney Kwagala - 52