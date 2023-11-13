Mugisha: Sport-S at Zone V to compete

Having finished third in the 2019 CAVB Zone V Club Championship, Sport-S have eyes on the prize this time around.

The Ugandan champions checked into Hiltop Hotel Giporoso Monday morning ahead of this year’s competition in Kigali, Rwanda.

Head coach Benon Mugisha believes he has the human resource to better the 2019 performance and return to Kampala with gold.

“We have a good team and I like our chances,” Mugisha told Daily Monitor ahead of Tuesday’s opening games.

“We have prepared well and the boys are ready to give it a shot,” the former REG tactician added.

Sport-S was boosted by the return of receiver-attacker Thon Maker and the addition of UCU Doves’ hitman Gideon Angiro.

The duo joins a team that has already won four matches to start the National Volleyball League back home.



Maker last featured for Sport-S in the final of the National Club Championship and is yet to play any league game in the new season.

Even without players like Johnson Rukundo and setter Moses Odeke, Sport-S have personnel to work with and stage a claim.

Middle blockers Samuel Engwau and Emmanuel Okia provide the necessary net defence at this level and will be key in Sport-S’ week-long chase for the title.

Former Volleyball Cranes captain Dickens Otim was also able to get time off work for the trip and there is no substitute for his experience when the stakes are high.

In the absence of Odeke, Rabin Banzuma will deputize Marino Oboke in the setting department, while Nicholas Agaba is the team’s only libero.

Jonathan Tumukunde is expected to play a major role as opposite, while Emmanuel Muruli and Malic Damulira will provide the experience off the bench.

The Ugandan champions will face stiff competition from home teams, REG, APR, Gisagara and Rwanda National Police in the fight for the title.

By presstime, Sport-S and KCCA Ladies were waiting to find out their groups and opponents through the technical meeting.

The action will get underway Tuesday morning at the BK Arena.

CAVB Zone V Club Championship

Host: Rwanda

Venue: BK Arena, Kigali

Dates: Nomvember 13-20

Uganda’s representatives

Men: Sport-S