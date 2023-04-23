Mugisha still worried about mercenaries in schools sport

You have a very big profile, tell me who Justus Mugisha is

I am a teacher by profession in Mathematics and Physics. In sports, I am the president of Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA). I was elected last year after being the treasurer for the association for 20 years. Because of my involvement in schools’ sport, I am also the president of the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA), a position I have enjoyed since 2003. I am also an executive member of the African School Sport Federation and at World level I am the president Technical Commission – football for the International School Sport Federation (ISF). I have been in that position since 2017. I am also the first vice president of Fufa, a position I have enjoyed since 2006 except that there was a time between 2009 and 2013 when I was out but I came back with Eng. Moses Magogo and now I am in my third term. I am also a Fifa instructor for football administration and management since 2009.

You are the second-highest ranking football administration person in Uganda, what is the place of schools’ football?

I am the senior person in football by virtue of my position as Fufa vice president but I enter the football world through schools as one of the members of Fufa. I first became a delegate for Fufa in 2001 but started representing schools in 2009. Therefore, schools are very important in football development.

Standard High Zzana is one of the prominent schools in football, how did you get into schools’ football?

Joining school football was not intended as such. In the early 1990’s, we had a school team that would always get involved in the Copa Coca-Cola tournaments and they would always be beaten at the district level especially by Bp Sisto Mazzoldi and Buddo SS. At that time, I had a colleague called Godfrey Nuwagaba (RIP), who was our bursar at that time and he advised us that in order to reach the national level, we had to register a team in the district league. When we did that in 1999, by 2001 the boys had matured and qualified for the national finals in Kabale. From that time, we became a competitive team and managed to develop players that have played even for the national team. Our notable players are Sulaiman Mutyaba, Patrick Ochan and Vincent Kayizzi, among others.

Among the challenges facing school football, which one stands out the most?

People normally bring in what we call mercenaries. You find that some schools bring legitimate players and on reaching there they meet very old players. This has reduced over time because I remember during the early 2000, there were players that could play for most of the teams and could stay in secondary school for like 15 years. Because of Coca-Cola, I joined the national organising committee together with Kennedy Mutenyo, Chris Mugisha, Raphael Bwire and Patrick Okanya. We brought in reforms as far as rules and regulations are concerned. Now you find that the level of mercenaries has reduced because we severely punish culprits. But schools have changed their strategy after we made the tournament to have an age cap of U20 in 2008. In order to determine the age, we decided to use the Primary Seven pass slips. That age was ideal because the player is young and has not thought so much about playing football. So in most cases they give the right information. But at senior Four you find many with contradicting age. Some coaches now make some old players re-sit P.7 and register them as fresh players available for six years. That is becoming a problem because when you use the physical screening, you find a problem. Of late, there is another form of cheating where coaches and Games Teachers process identity cards for players where the date of birth contradicts with the pass slips. After doing that, they convince UNEB to change the date of birth on the pass slips. The schools present those Uneb letters indicating that the date of birth on the pass slips is wrong and they are reducing the age of the players by as many as three years. Now we have a rule in place that indicates that when you have contradictory documents, in Fufa player licences, pass slips or National IDs, and the document that makes you older is the one we use to determine your age. We have written to the Permanent Secretary about that resolution and we are awaiting a response.

There are quite a number of schools that use players to only play football and don’t mind academics. Most of these players only attend school in term one and show up for the next football calendar event. What plans do you have in place?

We have made it very hard for them now because we have a rule in place that only students who are in normal progression, who we call non-repeaters, will participate in our games. What has been happening is that once you enter secondary school, you will play for the next six years, so these players will play until they finish their years. But now if you have spent more than four years since you sat P.7, you must also additionally have a Senior Four Pass slip. If you have a Senior Four pass slip that does not allow you to study in A-Level, then you cannot proceed. I know there are schools that don’t mind about whether a player goes to class or not. They take them to the field in the morning, they train twice a day and they don’t mind about their studies. That is a very big problem as far as we are concerned as teachers.

The problem with football is that the game is so demanding that players cannot easily do very good in football and also become good academically. Sulaiman Mutyaba, for instance, was very good in class but when he became very good in football, we started fighting for him. He went to Kitende but when he started playing for the national team, he did not go to university. If he had decided, he could do very well because he is very bright.

In your opinion, how can schools provide better pathways for their students through sports?

The truth is that the tournaments which we play in schools are for a very short time and in some cases we start in March and mid-way through the month some schools have already been eliminated. So the number of matches they play is not enough to develop players. Even for teams that play up to the nationals, the length of the season is so short that it does not provide enough matches for the players. These games only help in identifying the talented players. In order for schools to become a pathway for players, we must adopt the form of leagues. I have proposed what we call Sunday City Leagues whereby for schools in the same city, they converge and play every Sunday. This is one way I think schools can become academies and help players develop faster.at the moment, the schools which produce very good players are those that play in the leagues of the federation or those that have players in junior leagues.

How are you working with the Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA) in as far as improving coaching levels?

Actually we are not working with UYFA because they are also affiliated to Fufa the way we are also affiliated. Instead we had a capacity building programme whereby in December and January we trained about 2,000 students and teachers to become coaches, referees/umpires of all the coaches under us. The good news is that more than half of them preferred to enroll in football. So, what we are looking at is that we want the Games Teachers to become coaches as well as students starting at a very young age. We have realised that when people start late after their playing careers, they are not competent enough to excel at the top level. We are encouraging them to start young.

What accounts for Uganda’s growing dominance in regional, continental and global schools’ games?

It is the system because in football, we have too much football played in schools. That means the talents are easily identified. The other thing is that Fufa has leagues starting with the district leagues because of that we have many people playing football. Much as we don’t have many serious academies, it is that mass football that has enabled Uganda to dominate the region.

Tell me about the USSSA registration portal and how it is going to help you weed out the challenges in schools’ football.

We noted that players change names every year in the registration system but we have an online portal where everyone is required to register. Once you are onto the system, we have a record that stops players from moving to other areas as it used to be. We also have enough time to look at the documents of the overaged players when they are uploaded on the system. It does not allow anyone to double licence. It also helps schools that develop players and people take them for free. With the USSSA registration portal, a player to move from one school to another is a process and both schools must agree most especially if it is known that a player was on bursary. If a player is not on scholarship and the parent wants to move his/her child, it is okay with us. We have not yet set a minimum for compensation but we have set up an Athlete Status Committee which will determine the compensations.

For more than 25 years, the boys football competition has been fully funded by Coca-Cola. Last year in Arua was one of those when you had a difficult tournament without any sponsors. What did you learn from that experience?

In the past, even before I came into school sports, Coca-Cola was the sponsor of schools’ football. But all the other sports never had a sponsor. In 2019, we got a sponsor for Ball Games One, Fresh Dairy. During Covid Coca-Cola moved out and also Fresh Dairy were not able to give us the jerseys they were used to giving us every year. So running the sport at the national level was a bit more difficult but it was possible because of our innovations. We had a good championship where we had live TV games and the attendance was at its highest. The only problem is that the schools which used to participate free of charge, had to be charged for the tournament to take place. This year, we are planning to have the tournament in the same way. We have got some money from the government which may not be enough for all the activities. What is going to happen is that we shall have to cost-share with the schools. The good news is that the schools will not be charged as high as they were charged last year. We are also in touch with some companies.

How do you balance your activities? You are an entrepreneur, businessman and administrator. What is your day like?

It’s all about having systems. When you have systems, they work for you. I make sure that I delegate effectively in whatever I am doing. I make sure I have the right people to work for me and for the organisations I head. I also spare time to ensure that I am involved in meetings and decision making. Once decisions have been made, I leave the implementation to those smart people who have been employed to do their job. USSSA was previously like a committee without offices but with the help of Okanya, we decided to set up a secretariat that now employs 10 full-time staff.

You have been around football for so long, is being Fufa president one of your ambitions?

It would be a great honour and privilege to become a president, but I am no longer looking at that because there are very many other ways I can serve football and sports without being a Fufa president. I would be very mad to have sleepless nights planning to be a president when my boss is doing so well and he is younger than me by almost 10 years.

Where do you see school football at the end of your tenure?

School football is definitely going to improve because we are going to have city leagues which will develop the footballers. We have also opened the way but now we have two schools registered to play at the World Schools Tournament. We shall have Kibuli and St Noah. The sky's the limit and I am very sure when future historians sit down to write the history of sports in Uganda, they will definitely recognise the work which me and my team have done.

About USSA

Founded: March 1988 as Kampala Post-Primary School Sports Association. It was later to become nationwide and 1992, the Coca-Cola tournament started.

Former presidents include; Abbas Kaawaase, Hajji Badru Ssentongo, Fred Gandi, Ali Mugagga, Patrick Okanya and Mugisha.

IN BRIEF

Name: Justus Mugisha

Date of birth: April 27, 1965

Place: Rugyeyo, Kanungu

Schools: Nyakabungo PS, Ibanda SS, Ntare School and Makerere University (1992 with BSC (Hons) Education.