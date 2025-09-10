Mugisha: Stopping candidates from Feasssa participation is selfish

Uganda topped the secondary schools category at the August 12-22 Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (Feasssa) Games in Kakamega, Kenya.

The Ugandan schools had to dig deep to top 15 categories while 13 went to their Kenyan counterparts and two to schools from Rwanda.

Towards the end of the Games, our reporter MAKHTUM MUZIRANSA met Feasssa president Justus Mugisha, who also doubles as president Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA), to discuss some sticking issues around school sports.

Some schools are struggling and they say it is because they are not able to travel with their players who are candidates (students of Senior Four and Six). Clearly for some of them, the squads they used in May (Ball Games I) and last month (Ball Games II)to qualify for these Games have significantly changed, yet a regional tournament like this one should be the bigger picture. It is a recurring issue every year but is there any remedy to it?

I don't think there is a remedy to that issue. You know, sports. We cannot force it on people, and we feel that a parent and a child, at a certain point, should be able to to decide and say, let me do this, let me leave this. But what I am against are the schools who will stop the candidates when the candidates want to come.

Because, ordinarily, we are here for 11 days and we believe that 11 days, usually, during a holiday, would not affect someone's academic performance.

And participating at this level gives the child three points when they are going to the university as a compensation for the time which they put in the sports. I would think that those schools which stop students from coming here simply because they are candidates are just selfish and are not looking at the good of the child.

Please clarify on the points. Are they three or four and are they given after a student has participated in Nationals or the East African games?

You know, they actually changed it. What they do, they get a certain number of points.

I would call them a position at the university. Maybe they say they are a 100, and then they rank the children from how they have participated.

But, of course, when you are participating at international level, you earn more points than if you have participated at national level.

[NCS expects federations to hand in lists of candidates, from these, 40 (10 girls and 10 boys in each of the Science and Arts categories) are selected and awarded four points to help them achieve weights for their desired courses at University]

Still in terms of comparison, we see Uganda's increased participation in ISF (International School Sports Federation) and continental school competition is this the same for the rest of the region?

(Uganda has consistently taken part in the ISF Games since 2021 and this year, USSSA sent a contingent to Serbia in April. USSSA also sent athletes to the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa [Anoca] Games in Algeria in July)

You see the truth is that these school games and the school structures were first well established in Kenya. And at a time when Kenya and Uganda started having competition at East African level, definitely Kenya was much ahead. But I am glad to say that Uganda has caught up. And you can now see we are now champions for the last four (now five) years running.

Tanzania has also caught up but they are affected by the system they used to use. They used to have select teams. They play, for example, at Gombolola (sub-county) level, then they pick the best who then go to to the district, and from the district, pick the best to go to the region, like that.

But that one, my observation is that it does not lead to development as compared to when you take the winning (school)

team. But they are also catching up. The numbers are going up. Rwanda also is doing very well. Burundi and South Sudan have been having problems but this year, Burundi has come.

You can also see, generally, that because of the games that we have, where we play right away from the grassroots up to the national level, then to international level, it has led to a lot of development in sports. Like, when you look at the teams which are now winning in Chan (ongoing football tournament hosted by three East African countries Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania - which all got to the quarterfinals), you will find a very big signature of the school sports.

The new law empowers you (USSSA) big time (Article 49) to run school sports. The national sports association and federations are not mandated to run the school competitions and cannot recognise schools as their members. How significant is that? But also, does it make USSSA, which is running school sports across the country, very important to national federations? (Suffice to note that federations and schools are expected to have presence in 75 percent and 50 percent of the country respectively)

Now in school sports, when we (USSSA) run the games or competitions, we must run them together with with the federations. Because the federations at any point bring in the technical aspect. The good thing, especially in Uganda, is that we collaborate a lot.

Like, when we are coming for these games, they they are the ones who give us referees, they are the ones who will train referees. Even when we have organized the trainings (under the USSSA capacity building programmes), we bring in the federation to come and train.

But maybe about the law, another thing which I want to clarify is that it provided for each school to have at least 15 different categories of sports. m

Much as this is now law, I think we have not yet implemented this. The government has not gone deep down to see that this becomes a reality in the schools. Because I know some very big schools, very many students, where the kids do not even have access to a single sport and all the time is taken in academics.

And then connected to that, for us, we believe that every child has a right to have at least two hours for for co-curricular activities, and we think this one should be implemented.

Is it easy for government to do that kind of implementation? And then also, is it easy for the schools to actually have those disciplines? Because some of them are said to be expensive.

No, actually, it is very easy. You know, the problem is that when we talk about the different categories, someone immediately thinks football which needs big field.

But there are games like chess, racket games, scrabble. Every school has a parking lot and you can transform this parking into courts. So it is just a matter becoming innovative or practical.



I have just pulled you out a symposium. What is that about and why it is necessary. (Under the theme: "From the playing fields to economic fields", Feasssa held its 4th International Sports Symposium at Golf Hotel Kakamega on August 20 and 21. Top attendees included ISF president Zeljko Tanaskovic, his vice president and Africa School Sports Federation [FAS] president Youssef Belqasmi, general secretary of the European School Sport Federation Stelios Daskalakis, vice president FAS Joseph Olabish, and ISF executive director ISF Hasnae Iddriss) .

Actually, what we are looking at is that every activity needs financing. And of course, financing comes in very many forms. Now some people only think that financing for sports can only come from government. But we say no.

It is not the government which feeds the kids, pays school fees for all the kids. So if it can pay school fees, then the parent can also come in, the school can chip in.

And what has come out clearly in this, is that Uganda has the best model - the cost sharing model. The parent does their part, the school where the child comes from, and then the government also complements that. And because of that, we (Uganda) usually have the biggest number in this championship. We truly have what we call mass sport in Uganda.



Can money really come into sport at this level? Can it be commercialized in such a way that we come for this competition and there is a financial benefit for all involved?

You know, when you talk of commercializing, you then you would have to make it a profession. Much as you cannot alienate it from having some form of money but talking of professionalizing it, is, I think, on the extreme.

Some of the schools are trying in their own way to make it beneficial. The scholarships are high end and apparently involve negotiations. Some reward the kids for results.

Last year, St. Noa gave kids flat screens after they had won. (This year, the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among reportedly awarded her boys' beach volleyball and football teams with $20,000 [about Shs72m] for their triumphs in Kakamega. St. Noa also gave the students refrigerators).

Don't you think this has an impact on the level playing field in schools sports and may affect decisions of players in considering which schools to go to?

You know, that is the whole aspect of life. One thing that we have to understand is that we all go to different markets. When you go to the market, there are things which are expensive and those which are low, everyone goes for what they can afford. So, even the schools, the way they invest is different.

So we cannot stop doing something simply because someone else cannot afford it.

You (pointing at me) cannot say you will not come here (to Kakamega) because your friend could not afford. And matter of fact, many people wanted to come but they failed.

So so to me, that is not a problem. What I see is an opportunity. When a school gives a screen, it is encouraging other children to come up.

In Uganda, we have very many players who play in the clubs. There are even those who were not picked on the national team who could even be better. But the President (Yoweri Museveni) gave money (Shs1.2b bonus for every win at Chan) which is going to go to only those who are on the team. Can they stop playing because those who were not called are not getting money? No.

And lastly, how can the culture night be made better? Because yesterday when I was watching, some of the exotic music, dancing, and themes like the performance of DanceSports Uganda, appealed more to the students. Yet in my understanding, you want to endear the students more to the cultures of their communities - things like the different dances from the Kenyans, from the Rwandese.

The the truth is that the cultural nights is a new thing which we borrowed from ISF. And as you say, we are going to make it better and better.