Mukalazi, Kaweesa, Suubi lead the Fast and Furious

Tendo Mukalazi and Jonathan Kaweesa stood out on a weekend where 19 age group meet records were broken at the Dolphins Fast and Furious Gala.

The gala was held last weekend at Kampala Parents School and the aforementioned male swimmers ensured that every time they dived into the pool, they brought down a record in their respective 15 & Over and the 13-14 years age groups. Each record earned one Shs150,000 - a first in domestic swimming.

Aqua Akii's Mukalazi brought the 100m IM home in under a minute (59.28) to sink longterm club and national teammate Atuhaire Ambala's 1:01.77. He also drowned Adnan Kabuye's 50m backstroke 28.76 to 27.62.

With 50m fly holder 27.49 Ampaire Namanya in the pool too, Mukalazi raised levels to 25.83. Then saved the best for last clocking a 23.26 to sink Ambala's 24.86 in the 50m free, where he led the 15 & Over grid by nearly a body's length from dive to finish.

"I came out to play team as my club does not have many big guys, but it was all good," Mukalazi, who was level on 80 points in the end with Dolphins' Pendo Kaumi, said as he was crowned best male swimmer in the 15 & Over age group as this competition prioritizes medals over points.

"The pool was clean and clear but there were some waves too. Maybe I could have gone faster," Mukalazi, who skipped the 50m breaststroke which was won by Dolphins' Ian Aziku, continued.

Peyton Suubi was also dominant among the 15 and over girls winning all five races to amass the maximum 100 points but the 100m IM, 50m breaststroke, and 50m free records eluded her by microseconds. The Jaguar jewel, however, broke the 50m backstroke one, previously held by Daaya Yalonda Mpeera, by three microseconds to 33.64 and 50m fly one, previously held by Charlotte Sanford at 30.75, to 30.36.

13-14 years

Meanwhile, Kaweesa smashed the 100m IM record by four seconds to 1:04.00. He also lowered the 50m breaststroke to 33.42 from 34.24, then 50m back to 29.52 from 30.44, 50m fly to 27.32 from 29.26, and 50m free to 25.86 from 26.39 to top the 13-14 boys and also collect the total 100 points.

Jaguar's Zara Mbanga topped the 100m IM, 50m breaststroke, and 50m back to top the 13-14 girls. Gliders' Tyrah Muganzi topped the 50m fly comfortably and the 50m free (swimming from the outer lane).

Both girls had no meet record but the age group still entertained especially in the 50m free which uncharacteristically saw two ties in the top five. Mackayla Ssali came second while her Dolphins' teammates Crystal Ssemanda and Theresa Kikambi were tied in third. Mbanga and Ozprey's Gabriella Opolot were tied in 5th while Abigail Mwagale, of Altona, also returned to racing.

"I am taking it one race at a time and hope to get back to my best," Mwagale, who also missed the Uganda Aquatic National Championships in July, said.

11-12

Otters' Nisha Pearl Najjuma won three gold medals (100m IM, 50m back, and 50m breaststroke) and amassed 87 points to top the 11-12 girls' age group. Aquatic Academy's Mushira Nabatanzi (50m fly) and Dolphins' Jinan Nakato (50m free with a meet record of 29.14) got the other two gold medals.

Torpedoes Elijah Ayesiga and Kristian Bwisho renewed rivalries in the boys' category. Ayesiga won the 100m IM and 50m fly (with a meet record 30.76) then Bwisho topped the 50m breaststroke, 50m back, and 50m free (with a meet record 28.31) to win the age group and record 94 points.

9-10 years

In the 9-10 girls, Sailfish's Audrey Nyonyintono (50m free and 50m fly) and Aya Adams (100m IM and 50m back) took home two gold medals each. Denorah Natabi won the 50m breaststroke.

While Nyonyintono broke a 50m free meet record (32.09), accumulated 87 points and was followed by teammate Natabi on 82, Aqua Akii's Adams was named group winner as she had two silver medals compared to Nyonyintono's one silver in 100m IM.

Indefatigable and selfless. Tendo Mukalazi has performed at the top of his age groups for over a decade.

For the boys, Jaguar's Ashley Kimuli won the 100m IM and the 50m back to top the age group, where he also amassed 79 points. Silverfin’s Arnold Munaka won the 50m breaststroke while Dolphins' Maynard Mukisa and Aqua Akii's Tzion Tamale took the 50m fly and 50m free respectively but none of the boys got a meet record.

6-8 years

Altona's Elisha Rukundo with 92 points three gold medals in 100m IM (1:32.33), 25m free (16.14), and 25 fly (17.98) was the best swimmer in the 6-8 boys category. The first two came with meet records sinking those held by Ethani Ssengooba and David Sine.

In the 6-8 girls' category, Abigail Keza Muttamba accumulated 97 points and four gold medals, ceding only the 25m free to Sailfish teammate Alma Kirabo. Muttamba's 25m back triumph came with a 19.33 meet record.

"Seeing that nearly 20 records have been broken this weekend, we believe that the cash has motivated the swimmers to focus on chasing time. I am sure next year we will see even better," meet director and Dolphins coach Tonnie Kasujja, said after the gala that attracted 810 swimmers.

DOLPHINS FAST AND FURIOUS

NEW MEET RECORDS PER AGE GROUP

6-8 Years

Girls

25m back: Abigail Muttamba (Sailfish) - 19.33

Boys

Elisha Rukundo (Altona): 100m IM (1:32.33), 25m free (16.14)

25m back: Mathew Tendo Ssaka (Silverfin) - 19.13

9-10

Girls

50m free: Audrey Nyonyintono (Sailfish) - 32.09

11-12

Girls

50m free: Jinan Nakato (Dolphins) - 29.14

Boys

50m fly: Elijah Ayesiga (Torpedoes) - 30.76

50m free: Kristian Bwisho (Silverfin) - 28.31

13-14

Boys

Jonathan Kaweesa (Torpedoes): 100m IM (1:04.00), 50m breaststroke (33.42), 50m back (29.52), 50m fly (27.32), 50m free (25.86)

15 & Over

Girls

Peyton Suubi (Jaguar): 50m back (33.64), 50m fly (30.36)