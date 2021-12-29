Mukalazi, Namutebi end 2021 on a high

Ugandan swimmer Tendo Mukalazi (left) and his sister Kirabo Namutebi (right) shook off Christmas turkey to end the year with new short course (25m pool) national records from the December 27-28 Vladmir Salnikov Cup in St. Petersburg - Russia.

By  Makhtum Muziransa


