Mukalazi, Namutebi to make World Cup bow

Siblings Tendo Mukalazi and Kirabo Namutebi will relish the constant exposure they are getting as beneficiaries of the 2021 Fina scholarship in Kazan, Russia.

There has been intense training and various competitions for the duo over the last seven months that culminated into a stellar performance at the recently concluded Cana Junior and Senior Championships in Accra, Ghana.

Namutebi won silver in the juniors' 50m freestyle setting a new long course national record (NR) of 26.26 seconds while her older brother made history as the first senior Ugandan swimmer to ever swim in the finals of an event.

The two swimmers and multinational record holders will today add to their history when they make their bow as the first Ugandans to compete at the prestigious Fina World Cup.

The World Cup is an international series of short course (25m pool) swimming, where world-class swimmers face off in meets organized between August and November each year across the world for prize money.

Top of their agenda will be to better the times they made at the in-house Fina Development Centre, Kazan short course event in August.

But that is the just beginning of a busy climax to the year for the siblings who must also represent Uganda at the December 16-21 Fina World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Before that, they must also compete at the November 16-21 Russia National Championships in St. Petersburg and their year will end with a Christmas Day event at the Vladimir Sainikov Cup in the same venue.





Fina World Cup - Kazan, Russia

Tendo Mukalazi

Today: 50m free (23.81 seconds)

Tomorrow: 100m free (52.45), 50m breast

Saturday: 50m fly (26.20)





Kirabo Namutebi

Today: 50m free (26.42)

Tomorrow: 50m fly (29.23)

Saturday: 100m free, 50m breast (33.87)







