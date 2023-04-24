Mukalazi sinking records in Hungary

Tendo Mukalazi continues to show that being out of the country is no reason for him to be out of the national swimming conversation.

The 20 year old is in Hungary studying Communication and Media Studies at Corvinus University under the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Programme that debuted last year according to World Aquatics.

But he took time off last week to show that he is balancing his books and swimming well by lowering the Ugandan long course records in the men's 100m freestyle and 50m breaststroke at the 125th Hungary National Championships.

Mukalazi took part in five events. He helped himself to 25.02 seconds in the first 50m of the 100m free race then 27.60 in the back end 50m to clock a new personal best (PB) 52.62.

At the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year, he had set that national record at 52.91 seconds.

There were also PBs in 50m backstroke from 28.88 to 28.59 and 50m butterfly from 26.99 to 26.70.

It is in the 50m free that he struggled to get to his 23.90 NR as he clocked 24.09 but he got a consolation on Saturday by lowering the 50m breaststroke NR from 30.30 to 29.93.