Mukalazi sinking records in Hungary
What you need to know:
The 20-year-old is in Hungary studying Communication and Media Studies at Corvinus University under the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Programme that debuted last year according to World Aquatics.
Tendo Mukalazi continues to show that being out of the country is no reason for him to be out of the national swimming conversation.
But he took time off last week to show that he is balancing his books and swimming well by lowering the Ugandan long course records in the men's 100m freestyle and 50m breaststroke at the 125th Hungary National Championships.
Mukalazi took part in five events. He helped himself to 25.02 seconds in the first 50m of the 100m free race then 27.60 in the back end 50m to clock a new personal best (PB) 52.62.
At the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year, he had set that national record at 52.91 seconds.
There were also PBs in 50m backstroke from 28.88 to 28.59 and 50m butterfly from 26.99 to 26.70.
It is in the 50m free that he struggled to get to his 23.90 NR as he clocked 24.09 but he got a consolation on Saturday by lowering the 50m breaststroke NR from 30.30 to 29.93.
He is the only Ugandan to go under the 29 seconds mark in 50m breast and the feat earned him 14th place in the preliminary event that had 49 swimmers. That pushed him to the B finals where he clocked 29.95 to finish seventh.
HUNGARY NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Tendo Mukalazi's Results
100m free: 52.62 seconds NR
50m back: 28.59 (PB)
50m free: 24.09
50m fly: 26.70 (PB)
50m breast: 29.93 (NR from prelims), 29.95 (finals)