Mukamarinda's woodball journey through Ndejje

Elegant, focused, and determined – these are the qualities that define Alverah Mukamarinda. Despite having no prior national-level experience, she has achieved the remarkable feat of joining the Ugandan Woodball National Team in just four years.Mukamarinda is among the young athletes taking their first steps on the international stage. A dream that once seemed far-fetched has now become a reality for this talented young woman.Mukamarinda, is a Civil Engineering graduate from Ndejje University. As a child, she harboured a dream of becoming a medical doctor, inspired by her compassion for children in need. While this aspiration may have seemed more like a childhood fantasy at the time, it was deeply rooted in her empathy. Growing up, her parents often instilled the belief that professions like medicine, engineering, or piloting would lead to success. They nurtured her ambition, affectionately referring to her as 'Dr. Alverah' and encouraging her to pursue her goals.Growing up with a civil engineer mother and a farmer father who also serves as a governor of the Milton Obote Foundation, Mukamarinda was naturally drawn to the sciences from a young age. Her interest in engineering solidified during high school when she discovered her aptitude for physics. While she was always an active child, participating in sports like running and discus, her passion for sports truly ignited in high school.“During my O-Level, I became so engrossed in my studies that I had little time for sports. Balancing academics with extracurricular activities proved challenging, so I primarily focused on Music, Dance, and Drama (MDD),” she said.In 2017, while in Senior Five at London College of St Lawrence, Mukamarinda joined the school's football team. However, she soon realised the challenges of reaching the top in this sport. She subsequently shifted her focus to field events, specialising in discus and shot put. Her active involvement in athletics led to her appointment as the school's sports prefect. While the school's sports program primarily revolved around inter-campus galas, which limited competitive opportunities, Mukamarinda’s passion for sports remained.An amazing journeyMukamarinda's journey in woodball has been nothing short of extraordinary. In March 2021, during her first year at Ndejje University, she embarked on this new chapter, discovering a passion that would quickly propel her to the national stage.“I needed something to occupy me at campus to avoid being idle. I wanted to join a sport at campus and Ndejje being a sports powerhouse, there’s a lot to choose from. I thought I could also benefit from the sports discounts at the university,’ she said.Ndejje University boasts a permanent woodball course located at its main gate facing the main building. Intrigued by the sight of players practicing regularly every evening, Mukamarinda decided to give the sport a try. This spontaneous decision marked the beginning of an extraordinary journey.Joining the university's woodball team, Mukamarinda quickly excelled, winning trophies and championships. Her rapid rise culminated in her selection for the national team within just four years. A standout achievement in her career was securing the individual gold medal at the 2024 Kyambogo Open, a feat she holds with immense pride.Ndejje University has long been a powerhouse in woodball, and when Head Coach Onesmus Atamba sought a player to maintain this legacy, Mukamarinda was the ideal choice to lead the women's team. As captain, she has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, guiding Ndejje to victories in both the East African and national university games."Being the captain of Ndejje is a huge responsibility,' Mukamarinda explained. ”We have a strong tradition of success, and I'm determined to uphold that legacy. It's about setting high standards, working closely with the coach and team members, and motivating the younger players to continue our winning tradition. Losing is simply not an option at Ndejje," she said.National Team materialInitially hesitant, Mukamarinda's parents eventually embraced her passion for woodball. Once they saw her ability to balance academics and athletics, they offered their full support.At Ndejje, the team's training schedule allowed her to relax and rejuvenate after a long day of studying. Sharing her victories with her parents brought them immense joy, and they were thrilled to see her excel in both academics and sports.When the Uganda Woodball Federation announced the provisional squad for the World Cup to the ninth Woodball World Cup in Shaoxing, China, Mukamarinda was among the eight newcomers selected. Four of Ndejje University's starting players, including Sanyu Mirembe, Dorah Nabbaale, and Joan Nahurira, were also on the list. Mukamarinda secured her place on the final team after the final trial at St Joseph Technical Institute Kisubi."The moment I found out was indescribable. I celebrated with friends, but my nerves were frayed during the third round. Thankfully, I persevered, and I believe this was my year. My parents were overjoyed when I shared the news, which coincided with the release of the graduation list," she said.Her joy was short-lived though as Uganda pulled out of the World Cup at the last minute dashing the dreams of many youngsters including Mukamarinda. She’s renowned for her precise drives and exceptional gating skills.Mukamarinda recognises the challenges of balancing woodball with her work pursuits. While her commitment to the sport may be impacted by her work, she remains dedicated to contributing as much as possible. Her goal is to leave a lasting legacy on the sport."I want young people to understand that woodball is a game of skill, confidence and resilience. The ability to overcome setbacks and bounce back is crucial. Even if you start poorly, you can finish strong. I encourage everyone to try woodball, as it's a fun and accessible sport for all," she said.In briefName: Alverah MukamarindaDate of birth: September 3Place: Kakyenkye East, Mbarara CityParents: Eng Alisson Benabo Twine and Herbert ByorekoProfession: Civil engineer