Mukoba goes big at gala on facility drive

Mugwanya Preparatory School Kabojja is a sports hub in the country producing illustrious careers like that of Timothy Mudoola and Ronald Musajja in rugby among others.

As the old boys under their umbrella body Mugwanya Preparatory School Kabojja Old Boys Association ( Mukoba)gathered on Sunday, Independence Day, at the school premises in Kabojja, three kilometres Masaka Road via Natete, constructing a mini stadium topped the agenda.

The group, through their different cohorts kicked off the fundraising with other partners expected to join in the near future. “The school lies within my area of supervision and I am willing to facilitate smooth sailing of the project,” said Brian Ssenyonga, the Head Technical/District Sports Officer Wakiso Sports District Officer who is also an old boy.

The project is to cost Shs300m and will be done in phases. The pick of the day was MP for Kalungu County West Joseph Ssewungu scoring a solo effort for his cohort in the quarterfinal against the school staff.

Over 15 cohorts competed in different sports disciplines like football, athletics, tug of war, table tennis, volleyball and basketball among others.

It was the second annual gathering with the first coming in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic forced a two year hiatus. Head teacher Brother Godfrey Lutaaya has fully backed the development, encouraging old boys out there to dig deep until the initiative is a success.

He is also happy the old boys are giving back to the school that has been in existence since 1960, under the Brothers of Christian Instructions.

Centenary Bank Managing Director Fabian Kasi graced the day as the chief guest led by example with a Sh5m donation to get going.

Results

Sack race

Winner (Class 1993 - 1999)

Tug of war

Winner (Class 2005 - 2011)

Volleyball

Winner (Class 1991 - 1997)

Football

Winners (Class 2005 - 2011)

Top scorer football - Raymond Asiimwe (6 goals (Class 1990 - 1996)

Overall gala winner

Winner (Class 2005 - 2011) - 50 points

Second (Class 1991 - 1997) - 42 points