Mukono aims for bonus win over Genesis

Defending champions Mukono are eying a strong start when the women’s version of the Nile Special National Pool League cues off this Sunday.

Eight teams will take part in the delayed league but fireworks are expected to light up the season.

Mukono, who shifted base from Chillies in Mukono to Kampala Arena in Kibuye are the strongest team on paper and hope to make it count against Genesis, who are making a debut in the national league.

Mukono captain Amina Faith Nganda said after Sunday’s friendly game at iTaano Arena in Mukono where they beat Genesis 13-7 that they will respect all opponents but will make all points count.

“Our target is a bonus win on Sunday. We’re well set to defend our title,” Nganda said.

A bonus point is awarded to teams that achieve a victory margin of 15 racks or more.

Mukono has the best players in the country including national champion Rukia Nayiga and her sister Rashidah Mutesi.

Genesis, primarily fielding local players, has a promising core. While their experienced roster is limited to Serena Ogumushabe, Sylivia Nankindu (captain), and Natasha Ndibalekera, the team boasts rising stars Jolly Namara and Lucky Namugenyi, who could surprise the league's top contenders.

“We cannot be intimidated by any team. The loss during the friendly provided us with areas we needed to work on especially in terms of game management,” Nankindu said, promising to have a decent finish in the league.

She Buyers' league participation remains uncertain following the departures of key players Marion Kisakye and Victoria Namuyanja. If they do compete, their opening match will be against Bob Male at Pacify Hotel Wakaliga.

Meanwhile, Skin Samona will face newcomers Akaanya, and another debutant, Silverbacks, will take on Sinkers.

Nile Special Pool League

Sunday fixtures - women (5pm)

Mukono vs Genesis, Kibuye

Silverbacks vs She Sinkers, Salaama Road

She Buyers vs Bob Male, Wakaliga