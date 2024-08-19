Mukono off to a flying start

Greater Mukono Pool Club celebrated a thrilling 11-9 victory over Wakiso City in their debut match of the Nile Special National Pool League at iTaano Arena in Mukono.

The national league, which resumed on Sunday after a 19-month hiatus, featured eight games, including four new teams.

Newbies Greater Mukono brought the house down in a televised game leading 7-4 at halftime but when it looked like a bonus point was on the card, they bottled things up allowing their visitors to claw back.

But team captain Patrick Ssekirime was happy with the win amidst cheering fans who filled the arena to capacity.

"This is a new team and all we needed was a win. The players can correct their mistakes and I think we have the potential to even win the league," Ssekirime, who joined from Akaanya, said.

Experienced Ivan Kafureka endured a forgettable day, losing all three of his matches before being replaced with rookie Joram Manuku.

However, the team secured victory thanks to Farouk Kigumya, Allan Kayiwa, and Ssekirime, who won three out of their four games. Ashraf Misambwa was Wakiso City's standout player, claiming three wins.

Dog rules city

Elsewhere, red-hot Rashid 'Dog City' Wagaba inspired favorites Upper Volta to a 11-9 victory over debutants Adi's Spot in Kasubi. Wagaba highlighted his performance with a break and finish in his third match of the day.

Top seed Caesar Chandiga capped Upper Volta's performance with a break and finish, along with two one-visit clearances.

In another thrilling encounter, Capital Night and Club 408 shared the spoils. Emmanuel Chol and Rogers Musinguzi led Club 408's scoring efforts with three goals each.

New-look defending champions, Mbale, made a strong statement by defeating Pot It 14-6, securing a bonus point victory. Allan Nsubuga and Eddy Ojakol each contributed a break and finish for the Mbale giants.

Meanwhile, Ibra Sejjemba impressed with two one-visit performances as star-studded Rox Berry claimed a road win against Tororo Tigers.

League action resumes on Sunday, coinciding with the highly anticipated kick-off of the women's league.

Nile Special Pool league

Results

Upper Volta 11-9 Adi's Spot

Tororo Tigers 8-12 Rox Berry

Mbale 14-6 Pot It

Scrap 16-4 Corporate Shooters

Sinkers 9-11 Kireka

E-Play 11-9 Nakawa

Greater Mukono 11-9 Wakiso