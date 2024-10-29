Mukono sting Skin Samona

Mukono Pool Club maintained their lead in the Nile Special national Women Pool League after beating Skin Samona 12-9 on Sunday at Pacify Hotel, Wakaliga.

In a hotly-contested game, both teams were level at halftime before the defending champions cruised winning seven of the 10 frames in the second half.

Mukono's heavy reliance on the sisters Rukia Naiga and Rashida Mutesi continued with both winning their four games. Rose Namugerwa, teenage sensation Sumaya Namutebi and substitute Victoria Nantume racked in two frames each.

On a tough evening, team captain Amina Faith Nganda lost all her frames, so was Rose Namugerwa, who was replaced by the fiery Nantume.

Victoria Nantume.

Nganda stressed the importance of teamwork.

"I'm still very happy because we did this as a team. For whatever I didn't win, my teammates covered me so well. That's the most important thing, playing as a team," Nganda said.

Starting strongly by levelling the tie 5-5 at halftime, there was hope for Skin Samona but a poor showing from their star players Jacinta Kajubi and Ritah Nimusiima put them in a tricky position.

Kajubi lost all her frames while Nimusiima lost two winnable games including a loss against teenager Namutebi.

"We made mistakes in this game. We can do better as a team," said team captain Rehema Nanyondo, who was an unused substitute.

Zaimatti Nabafu, who racked in three frames for Skin Samona, was happy with her performance.

"Although this doesn't help a lot when the team loses. We shall correct our mistakes in the next game," she said.

Lydia Ayebazibwe.

In other games, Genesis earned their first points of the season with a 10-10 draw against Sinkers at New Victoria Bar Kireka while Silverback also drew 10-10 with Bob Male.

In the men's category, Scrap buyers maintained their place at the top with a 17-3 drubbing of Club 408 in Ntinda.

Third-placed Roxberry recovered from a previous loss to win 14-6 at home against E-Play Billiards. Upper Volta suffered a setback with an unexpected 12-8 loss to Tororo who have won three games on the trot since their derby win against Mbale.

The league will take a break this weekend and return on November 10.

Nile Special National Pool League

Results - men

Kireka 5-15 Corporate Shooters

Tororo 12-8 Upper Volta

Roxberry 14-6 E-play

Wakiso City 10-10 Pot It

Club 408 3-17 Scrap Buyers

Capital Night 13-7 Sinkers

Adi’s 13-7 Nakawa

Mbale 5-15 Greater Mukono

Women

She Sinkers 10-10 Genesis

Skin Samona 8-12 Mukono