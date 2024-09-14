Mukoova, Apita new Woodball Cranes captains

The Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF) has announced the duo of Daniel Apita Olima and Joan Mukoova as national team captains ahead of the 9th World Cup Woodball Championship scheduled for October 15-21, 2024, in Shaoxing City, China.

Apita, who made the final 16-man team as the highest ranked player, brings a wealth of experience to the captaincy role. The Prisons warder has previously served as a team leader, responsible for player welfare and discipline. His appointment is seen as a strategic move to ensure the team’s success as the team embraces more new faces. Apita hopes to have success as the leader after inheriting the role from Onesmus Atamba.

Mukoova, who served as the overall captain during the team’s recent trip to the 3rd Beach Woodball World Cup Championships in Malaysia, will continue to play her role in the team’s leadership. Her experience will be invaluable in guiding the team to victory.

Speaking on his decision to name Apita as his captain, head coach George Isabirye felt the decision was straightforward, saying: “Apita was the logical successor to a legend like Atamba. Atamba is in the team but he wished to remain just a team player. Apita leads the way with his mentality. For Mukoova, she has been there and knows all the players in the team so well."

Isabirye emphasised the importance of discipline in achieving success. He expressed confidence in Apita and Mukoova’s ability to maintain a disciplined environment within the team.

“Discipline is a key component of winning. I believe that Apita and Mukoova will be excellent leaders in ensuring that our players remain focused and committed,” he said.

Newly appointed national Team Manager Josephine Nantongo echoed Isabirye’s sentiments, highlighting the importance of discipline in the team’s preparations.

“Discipline is paramount in our quest for success both in China and beyond. I expect the new captains to set a strong example for the rest of the team because we have many young players on the national team,” Nantongo said.

The newly appointed captains will begin their duties immediately, with the team entering a residential training camp at Bunjakko Beach in Mpigi next week. The month-long camp will serve as a crucial preparation phase for the World Cup where Uganda hopes to upgrade from the silver they won in 2018.

WOODBALL CRANES TEAM

Men: Thomas Kedi, Daniel Apita, Crescent Rwanyombya, Tonny Sekyeene, Edson Tumwine, Trevor Oming, Darry Gilles Amanyire, Delick Ankunda & Onesmus Atamba.

Women: Joyce Nalubega, Jackie Naula, Joan Mukoova, Sandra Nabaggala, Noeline Babirye, Christine Birungi, Sanyu Mirembe, Alverah Mukamarinda, Precious Namubiru & Lillian Zawedde.

Youth and Juniors: Jeremiah Tumuhimbise, Joshua Lomanat, Joseph Achilla, Calvin Cooper, Bliss Wamai, Shemiah Kibet, Martha Namulema, Susan Atwine, Praise Ahurira, Shanita Heri, Rema Remi and Davinia Awilli.

Team manager: Josephine Nantongo

Head coach: George Isabirye