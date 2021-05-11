Mukoova, Muwanguzi take the day in Play Safe Woodball Open

By George Katongole More by this Author

Eminents Woodball Club commanded proceeding in the ‘Play Safe’ Woodball Open at Kyambogo Cricket Oval on Saturday as the woodball federation held a dry run ahead of the planned return of the sport.

Eminents’ pair of Israel Muwanguzi and Joan Mukoova recording singles wins in the men and women categories, respectively.

Eminents, a team of former players of Ndejje University, were always going to be the team to beat. Apart from Brian Gwaka’s 86 strokes in 24 gates, one behind Muwanguzi that interrupted a 1-2 finish, Robert Mutiibwa ensured that two podium places belonged to Eminents in the men’s singles.

“It was very tricky especially that we were playing teams that have been training for some weeks,” said Muwanguzi, who was second in the same tournament last year – which was the last event before the Covid-19 lockdown.

In the women singles, Christine Birungi gave Mukoova a tough chase but she was one shot behind the veteran on 95 strokes over 24 fairways. Joyce Nalubega gave Eminents the second place on the podium.

Combining the top four performers for team performance, Eminents lifted the women’s trophy with 422 strokes while Ndejje A came second with 436.

Makerere University Business School took the other podium place with a combined 462 strokes. Ndejje University were the men’s winners followed by Eminents.

But Collins Ssemmanda, the Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF) general secretary, was frustrated as some teams did not observe the standard operating procedures in place.

“It is our responsibility as sports administrators to ensure that our events do not lead to the spread of Covid-19. Some teams failed on the protocols, especially social distancing and wearing of masks, but from now defiant teams risk losing points or even being fined,” Ssemmanda said.

