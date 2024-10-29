Mukula Jr: Real Star win ‘is only the beginning’

Michael Mukula Jr. declared “this is only the beginning” after winning a monthly ForteBet-sponsored Real Star monthly award as the best rally driver of September.

Mukula is set to be crowned the African Champion in the Africa Rally Championship Category Two becoming only the second Ugandan after Yasin Nasser who won the award in 2021. For emerging second behind Karan Patel during last month’s Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally, he was awarded the monthly award during a breakfast meeting at Lazo Restaurant in Kololo.

The 39-year-old driver and businessman said this win is a massive career landmark since he started racing about two years ago under the banner of Mukula Rally Team.

“Winning is sensational. I owe this to my team. Several drivers go for it from different countries across the continent. We can all stand proud of it as Ugandans,” Mukula said.

As he prepares for the last round of the championship, the Guru Nanak Rally which will be held in Nairobi Kenya between November and 28-December 1, Mukula said his focus is on participating.

"All I need is to just walk to the finish line. I will not push so hard because the championship is already in my hands," Mukula said.

Mukula started the season finishing fourth overall in the Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally to take the FIA ARC 2 Championship lead but missed the Zambia International Rally.

With the Rally of Tanzania cancelled and missing the Rallye International du Burundi, Mukula put himself in contention for the African title emerging second overall at the Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally last month.

Navigated by Edward Kiyingi in their Subaru N14, Mukula is leading the championship with 47 points, making the second Ugandan to win the championship. Nasser Yasin (21pts), Kuku Ranjit Singh (18pts) and Dr Moustapha Mukasa (17pts), are the other Ugandans in the running for the title.

The FIA ARC 2 Championship is a category within the African Rally Championship (ARC) designed to make the sport more accessible to a wider range of drivers and teams. It allows for a variety of car types, including modern rally cars like Rally2, Rally3, Rally4, and Rally5, as well as older generation Group N4 and R4 cars. Additionally, eligible T4 Cross-Country vehicles can compete in selected ARC events within the ARC 2 category.

Kyaggwe all the way

Kyaggwe Ssaza team which stormed the finals of the annual Masaza Cup on Saturday, dominated the awards event winning three plaques for a lifetime achievement to the county chief Ssekiboobo Vincent Matovu, the chairman Stephen Sserubula Kinaalwa and team secretary Julius Greg Kikomeko.

Allan Okello was awarded as the best in football. Kyaggwe will play in the final of the Masaza Cup this Saturday against perennial contenders Buddu at Namboole. The monthly awards are sponsored by betting company, ForteBet and Jude Colour Solutions.

ForteBet Real Stars awards

September winners

Football: Allan Okello

Rally: Mike Mukula Jr

Badminton: Augustus Owiny