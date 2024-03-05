Mulalira, Omedi shine among stars

One of the most outstanding athletes in kabaddi, Douglas Mulalira’s workmanship has been rewarded.

Not for the first time but it feels special this time as he picked the ForteBet Real Stars award yesterday during a time he has opted for football to maintain his fitness.

Mulalira, a first-year Bachelor of Travel and Tourism Management at Makerere University Business School (MUBS) Nakawa, has found himself in a tricky position as the institution doesn’t offer kabaddi, among its spectrum of sports.

“I am now licensed with the university football team,” said Mulalira on the sidelines of the awards ceremony held Tuesday at Lazio Restaurant.

He has been enrolled in the football team as a defender. Mulalira was a promising defender with Mulusa Academy in Luweero District until when kabaddi, a contact 7-a-side sport with Indian origins was introduced to him. Since then, he has been part of the U20 and senior national teams representing Uganda twice at the World Cup.

Last month, he was a star player for Superior Kabaddi Club won the Champions League at the death from Kampala 44-42 with Mulalira, the tournament MVP, scoring the winning points.

“Football training helped me keep in shape and I was in the best form ahead of the Champions League,” he said.

He’s not planning to quit kabaddi for football as he plans to interest the MUBS Sports Tutor Adam Kato to allow him to introduce the sport at the university.

Red-hot Omedi

The spotlight also fell elsewhere with Kitara’s talisman Denis Omedi outshining NEC’s Joseph Dhata and KCCA forward Mohammed Shaban to win the award for football’s best.

Omedi, was chosen as the best after scoring five goals in four Uganda Premier League appearances in February including a hattrick for Kitara against UPDF before putting KCCA and Wakiso Giants on the sword. He was also on the scoresheet as Kitara eliminated Gaddafi from the Stanbic Uganda Cup.



Although he’s a late bloomer coming to the fore since shining for Bp Nankyama when he won the Copa Coca-Cola trophy in 2010, he’s matured well and is leading on many fronts.

Set to graduate as a medical personnel from Mulago, Omedi is a prison warder whose trademark salute follows all the goals he scores.

“But I cannot celebrate if I ever score against Maroons. They’re my employers and I respect them so much for grooming me,” said Omedi, who features for Uganda Prisons in Inter-forces games.

Other awards were bestowed upon Jas Mangat and Emily Lekuru for outstanding performances in motor rallying and rugby, respectively.

The monthly awards are sponsored by ForteBet and Jude Colour Solutions.



ForteBet Real Stars

February awards

Football: Denis Omedi

Kabaddi: Douglas Mulalira

Rallying: Jas Mangat