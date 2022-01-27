Murungi delighted with Baby Cranes’ fight against Emiratis

By now, Team Uganda should have at least won a match at the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in the West Indies.

But it is still down to the three ‘If’ clauses after the Baby Cricket Cranes wobbled to hand United Arab Emirates (UAE) a one-wicket win in the Plate Cup quarterfinal played at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad & Tobago on Tuesday.

It is a match coach Ivan Thawithemwira’s boys should have won, honestly. The previous five encounters had been tedious if the pedigree of those opponents is anything to go by.

However, characters of feeble batting returned to paint the story for the East Africans whose skipper Pascal Murungi had preferred to bat first.

They were bowled out for a low score of 123 runs in 38.1 overs, a total which should have been greater. “The batting let us behind a bit,” stated Murungi, who made 23 runs off 31 balls.

Openers Ronald Opio (12 off 28) and Fahd Mutagana (14 off 36) had appeared to back his decision to bat first when they shared 30 runs off the first 62 balls.

But the wheels strangely came off at the hands of leg-break googly Adhitya Shetty (4/29) and right-arm medium pacer Aayan Afzal Khan (2/7), leaving the Cranes at 86-6 midway the 27th over.

Murungi had shared 35 runs for the fourth wicket with Ronald Lutaaya (25 off 47) only for the cheese to melt again.

“ …but when it came to fielding, we did everything we could. For me, I think it is a good win for us if we are to tick the boxes we had to tick,” added Murungi.

The bowlers were determined to stop the Emiratis in the chase with Yunus Sowobi (1/42) breaking the opening partnership of Kai Smith (25 off 32) and Dhruv Parashar (17 off 46) at 43-1 after 10.5 overs.

Then Joseph Baguma (3/29) and Matthew Musinguzi (3/21) took charge, taking four wickets in a space of 15 balls to UAE at 62-5 after 17.1 overs.

But Khan (22 off 38) and Shetty (11* off 13) fought to get over the line with 57 balls remaining. Uganda will now face the loser between West Indies and Papua New Guinea in the Plate play-off semi-finals tomorrow. The hosts and PNG met yesterday.

ICC UNDER-19 CRICKET WORLD CUP

PLATE PLAYOFF SEMI-FINALS

Tomorrow (5pm EAT):

Uganda vs. West Indies / PNG

PLATE QUARTERFINAL RESULTS

Uganda 123/10 (38.1 overs) UAE 127/9

(United Arab Emirates won by 1 wicket)

Ireland 179/10 Canada 85/10