Musaazi's journey from caddie to World Cup

Michael Musaazi, a former caddie, is set to make his debut for Uganda's men's woodball team at the third Beach World Cup in Pahang, Malaysia. The championship, scheduled between July 26 and 31, will be a defining moment for Musaazi, who has quickly risen through the ranks in the sport.

Reflecting on his selection, the 21-year-old expressed his elation.

"I feel so happy because this is every person's dream. Our journey began with the trials, where I emerged among the top five contenders," he said.

The selection process was highly competitive, with 22 men vying for the coveted spots. Only five would earn the opportunity to join the team's most valuable player, Thomas Kedi.

Woodball was not Musaazi's first love. During his time as a student at Bukalagi High School in Gomba District, he played football and volleyball.

Discovering the mallet

However, it was at Kisubi Technical Institute where he discovered woodball and found himself captivated by the poor man-s version of golf.

Initially, he observed the players and later assisted in recording their scores until he mustered the courage to wield the mallet himself.

Raymond Ssemata exudes pride for his teammate's extraordinary journey.

Ssemata, who has witnessed Musaazi's growth firsthand, describes him as a source of inspiration for the team.

"His rise has been incredible. His progress has been nothing short of remarkable," Ssemata said.

Ssemata highlights Musaazi's ability to adapt to the intricacies of woodball.

"To represent the country in just a short time is incredible. We are proud of him and confident in his abilities. We know he will make Uganda proud," Ssemata said.

As the national team camp at Bunjakko Beach continues until July 21, Coach George Isabirye is confident in Musaazi's abilities.

“I believe he will make a significant impact to the team. His ability to work well with his teammates is commendable," said Isabirye.

Composed

Musaazi's progress has earned him the admiration of his teammates. Israel Muwanguzi, a seasoned player, praises Musaazi's composure.

"He is very composed, and coming to the national team in such a short time shows how valuable he is to the team," Muwanguzi said.

Musaazi's particular strength lies in his ability at driving balls, but he aspires to further refine his skills in hitting gates from long distances.

Musaazi may not play a leading role for the team as only four players score for the team, but he remains committed and aims to secure a medal in the tournament.

"I don't feel any pressure because I am going to meet unfamiliar opponents. I will train harder to be an important member of the squad whenever called upon," he affirmed.

Beach Woodball World Cup

Date: July 26-31

Where: Pahang, Malaysia

Woodball national team

Men: Thomas Kedi, Ronald Mulindwa, Robert Mutiibwa, Onesmus Atamba, Michael Musaazi & Israel Muwanguzi.

Women: Joyce Nalubega, Joan Mukoova, Christine Birungi, Florence Mukoya, Lillian Zawedde & Jackie Naula.

Head coach: George Isabirye

Asst. Coach: Eric Enabu

Team manager: Grace Orone