Museveni desires more Olympic medals

President Yoweri Museveni often lately refers to him as ‘Jjajja’, a word translated as grandfather. And with that, he is never shy of telling stories.

When he meets sportsmen individually or national teams per se, Museveni memoirs his youth. “I was a footballer; I was a cricketer. I would have even run cross-country if I was not busy with other things,” he said.

That was a part of his interaction with Team Uganda which, together with First Lady education and sports minister Janet Museveni, he flagged off during a luncheon at State House in Entebbe to the Paris Olympics set for July 26 to August 11 in the French capital.

“Whenever I am invited to talk about sports, I try to remember the benefits of sports,” said Museveni. “Sports persons don’t give up. That’s very good training, character formation. Sports have also been used for resistance,” he went to reference the 1936 Olympics in Germany.

“At that time, Germany was being run by an idiot called Adolf Hitler. That idiot was preaching an ideology of racial superiority. Hitler himself was in the audience.

“100 metres, who wins? A black man!” the audience clapped. “200 metres, who wins? A black man. Hitler walked out of the stadium. This man was Jesse Owens from the USA.

“Sports have been used to teach idiots. (John) Akii-Bua won again in 1972, in Munich, Germany again. Hitler was not there to watch again,” the audience laughed.

But the message had sunk in. It was clear Museveni would like to celebrate more silverware by the time the contingent of 25 competitors returns from Paris on August 12.

In the audience, 10 athletes and France’s ambassador to Uganda H.E Xavier Sticker were present. “French people are ready and very enthusiastic about the Games. The facilities are ready,” said Sticker, who was accompanied by French Embassy’s cultural attachée Lea Tracol.

Top stars Joshua Cheptegei, Peruth Chemutai and Jacob Kiplimo and, the pair of marathoners Victor Kiplangat and Stephen Kissa were however absent.

“The big names are not here because of the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) protocols, they had to remain where they are to take blood samples,” sports state minister and event emcee Hon. Peter Ogwang explained.

Cheptegei, Kiplimo and Chemutai shared four medals at the last Olympics in Japanese capital Tokyo three years ago and upon return, Museveni rewarded each with a brand-new car.

Uganda’s tally is at 11 medals in Olympic history with the last six all coming during Museveni’s reign. With the Tokyo 2020 Games’ being the best edition ever for Uganda, Museveni definitely wants more.

“I am very happy to see many of you coming up, I congratulate you. Apart from training, you need discipline,” he said, “Strict good living is important for you to get to your potential. The time when you are able to run, you need to do it maximally,” added Museveni.

That speaks to the disciplinary issue Uganda faced when weightlifter Julius Ssekitoleko vanished from the camp in Tokyo before even competing. “The hopes of the nation are on your shoulders,” said education minister Museveni before thanking sponsors Nile Breweries, Kansai Plascon, Sanlam General Insurance, Multichoice Uganda, and the French Embassy.

Ogwang presented athletes present; 3000m steeplechaser Leonard Chemutai, long-distance runners Belinda Chemutai, Esther Chebet, Joy Cheptoyek, Sarah Chelangat, Annet Chemengich, Martin Kiprotich, marathoners Rebecca Cheptegei, Mercyline Chelangat and Andrew Kwemoi.

“The team is ready, the team is healthy,” stated Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) president Dr. Donald Rukare. “We are not going to just participate; we are going to compete. May be one day, in your (the Musevenis) busy schedule, you’ll come and watch us participate,” he added.

The 10 runners were from the national training camp at the Trinity Bible Institute in Kapchorwa. Sprinter Tarsis Orogot was in Luzern, Switzerland, then middle-distance runners Winnie Nanyondo and Tom Dradriga are in Spain.

Former 800m world champion Halimah Nakaayi, rower Kathleen Noble, swimmers Jesse Sengonzi and Gloria Muzito are in the USA. Cyclist Charles Kagimu is based at the Ineos camp in Kaptagat, Kenya.

TEAM UGANDA TO PARIS 2024 GAMES

Athletics: Tarsis Orogot (200m), Tom Dradriga (800m), Oscar Chelimo (5000m), Jacob Kiplimo (5000m & 10000m), Joshua Cheptegei (5000m & 10000m), Martin Magengo Kiprotich (10000m), Leonard Chemutai (3000m steeplechase), Victor Kiplangat, Stephen Kissa and Andrew Rotich Kwemoi (All Marathon), Halimah Nakaayi (800m), Winnie Nanyondo (1500m), Sarah Chelangat (5000m & 10000m), Joy Cheptoyek (5000m & 10000m), Belinda Chemutai & Esther Chebet (5000m), Annet Chemengich Chelangat (10000m), Peruth Chemutai (3000m steeplechase), Stella Chesang, Mercyline Chelangat, and Rebecca Chelangat (All Marathon)

Cycling: Charles Kagimu (Men’s Road Race)

Rowing: Kathleen Grace Noble (Women’s Single Sculls)

Swimming: Gloria Muzito (100m Freestyle), Jesse Ssengonzi (100m Butterfly)

TEAM UGANDA COACHES

Cycling: Ssaka Bukenya (tentative)

Rowing: Prof. James Martinez, Batenda Nakisozi

Swimming: Tony Kasujja

Athletics: Benjamin Njia, Peter Chelangat, Grace Chesang, Faustino Kiwa, Paul Okello, Adrianus Ruiter

UGANDA’S MEDALS AT OLYMPICS

1968 Mexico City: Eridadi Mukwanga (Bantamweight Silver)

1968 Mexico City: Leo Rwabwogo (Flyweight Bronze)

1972 Munich: John Akii-Bua (400m Hurdles Gold)

1972 Munich: Leo Rwabwogo (Flyweight Silver)

1980 Moscow: John Mugabi (Welterweight Silver)

1996 Atlanta: Davis Kamoga (400m Bronze)

2012 London: Stephen Kiprotich (Marathon Gold)

2020 Tokyo: Joshua Cheptegei (10000m Silver)

2020 Tokyo: Jacob Kiplimo (10000m Bronze)

2020 Tokyo: Peruth Chemutai (3000m Steeplechase Gold)