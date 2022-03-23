Mutesi flops as Bwanika claims Jinja Pool Open

Mansoor Bwanika once again proved why he is the best-ranked player when he claimed the Jinja Pool Open Championship on March 20.

The tournament that attracted all the top seeds in the country took place was hosted by Main Street Primary School in Jinja.

Bwanika aka Muto cruised past David Sserubiri, Arafat ‘Assassin’ Galuganda, and Henry Bisimba in the preliminary rounds before setting up a clash against seed seven Mustapha Bwiire, who he beat 7-3 in the quarters before registering a similar score against Yudah ‘Demba Ba’ Ssembusi in the semis.

Related Tornado Bees get off the blocks with season boost Cricket

Ssenbusi, who recently reached the quarterfinal of the All Africa Blackball Championships in Zambia, won the bronze match.

Arnold Semukwano, who wrote the best underdog fairy-tale of the tournament, tried to put a challenge in the race to eleven but could only manage six as Muto claimed the ultimate prize.

“It was quite a tough test but I adjusted my strategies according to the opponent,” said Bwanika, who is the reigning champion of the PAU’s ‘Grand Open’ and ‘Who’s The King’ championships.