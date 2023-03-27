Mutoola Beach shows intent with second gear

Gradually, Salim Muwonge's Mutoola Beach are cementing their statusquo as a team to watch in the burgeoning four-horse Fufa Beach Soccer League race this campaign.



Though Muwonge cautiously talks of fighting for a 'respectable finish', his side is armed with all the hallmarks of potential title contenders.



On Sunday, Mutoola Beach trounced Wolves at the Fufa Technical Center in Njeru with Tomasi Kimuli, Sharif Apuuli, Musa Ssali and Simon Peter Kijjo getting on the scoresheet. Albert Olwenyi netted the consolation goal for Wolves.



"After beating Buganda Royal 7-4 and then losing to St Lawrence University (SLAU) in our last outing, we knew it was incumbent upon us to overcome Wolves in order not to lose ground on the leading pack.



"I believe at the moment we can take on any team and we will be even better in the second round," Muwonge told Daily Monitor.



Apart from Davis Nnono's four-time winners SLAU, no team comes close in terms of player quality and squad depth to Mutoola Beach.



Defenders Apuuli and Kiluli have blossomed into national team material and are responsible for the Mukono based side's rise to second on the table with 18 points, three off leaders SLAU.



Faisal Nsubuga and new goalkeeping signing Ambrose Kirya have galvanised the team's resolve to push the big boys all the way while Faisal Ssekiti, Ssali, Paul Nsege and Peter Mukwata have sharpened up the goalscoring department.