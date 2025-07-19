Muwanga has his work cut out

Uganda Olympic Committee president Donald Rukare made a compelling contrast between most power hand-overs in Ugandan sport: the venues are usually manned by police and bouncers to avoid potential chaos from rival factions.

But the Uganda Table Tennis Association hired no guards and even had the luxury of 12 days preparing for the inauguration ceremony since Cyrus Muwanga took over from Robert Jjagwe as president.

“Most people are talking about transition, but I must emphasise peaceful transition because most are violent and immediate,” said Rukare, the interim president of the Commonwealth Games Federation, at Copper Chimney Restaurant in Lugogo July 12.

Tom Kiggundu, a member of the International Table Tennis Federation, who knows the Ugandan table tennis story like the back of his hand, called the transition “a milestone, I thought wouldn’t happen in my lifetime.”

Granted, rugby, basketball, UOC, have changed leaders peacefully. But for table tennis, it was almost forbidden.

Few, tough words

Muwanga, his general secretary Ronald Joseph Rukundo and treasurer Brian Ssenyonga were unopposed in the June 29 general assembly at Baguma Restaurant in Nakasero.

And they come with the vivacity of consolidating the current achievements as well as propelling the sport to another level.

Unless Muwanga tampers with the constitution—as most Uganda leaders do—he and his new team has only eight years to prove their revolutionary worth.

Unlike the naturally argumentative Jjagwe, Muwanga is a man of “very few words; only interested in delivery.” But his thin verbal volume, and frequent smile may be insulating a tough and principled persona.

Listen: “Table tennis is a service,” Muwanga said after announcing the six appointments who completed his nine-man executive during the colourful ceremony at the Chimney.

“And if you think by joining this team, you’ve hit a jackpot, you might as well resign now.”

The proprietor of Grand Maria School, Nabbingo, emphasised: “You are only on this team because we want to change the face of table tennis in this country.

“So at any point you feel your intentions are not being met, the [exit] door is always open.”

You can’t bet against a primary school teacher who transformed a small school into one of the best academic centres in about 10 years.

And besides his knack for business, Muwanga’s passion for table tennis can’t be doubted.

From Namilyango Junior School, where Muwanga touched his first racket, he played at the elite level, winning gold at the 2006 Africa University Championships in Pretoria, South Africa.

He also represented the country in Saudi Arabia, Thailand and elsewhere. So addicted to grass root development, he introduced table tennis to his school.

His son Dave Cyrus Muwanga could not wait for a better moment to pick up the sport, even though basketball is equally attractive to the 14-year old.

Days after being voted, Muwanga returned to his roots—at Namilyango Junior, where 30 new schools started table tennis.

“We need to build on the international success by boosting the sport’s visibility on the local scene, and schools is one of the easiest avenues,” he told the press.

Learning from the past

Muwanga calls Jjagwe one of the toughest leaders he has known.

“But for the last few days I have held this office I have understood why sometimes he’s been that tough.” Muwanga added: “He’s been dealing with people who, for no reason, want to take the sport back.”

Already, there’s a petition at the National Council of Sports challenging UTTA’s pursuit of federation status.

Even though the petition was aiming to discontinue Jjagwe’s tenure, the petitioners looked the other way when Muwanga advised them to drop it after Jjagwe relinquished power, peacefully.

“I actually told them that ‘you are on the wrong side of history.’ Because we are going to do so well that there will be no other such petitions,” Muwanga vowed.

Though he presents as a peacemaker and a team player, Muwanga may borrow a few of Jjagwe’s punitive tactics to maintain the latent sanity he has inherited.

“Back when I played, abusing and insults were the order of the day. Now I come in at time when Mr Jjagwe’s toughness has gotten rid of such vices that a person like me could even consider standing for the UTTA presidency. So Robert, thank you so much.”

That’s why former UOC president William Blick calls Jjagwe “the general of table tennis.”

When others turned against Jjagwe, barely a year into his first term, Blick, openly stuck with him. “And we are here today because of his effort. So Robert well done,” Blick said.

An International Olympic Committee board member, Blick had swayed Jjagwe to stay “because you’ve done really well,” but Jjagwe turned down the offer to give others an opportunity to serve.

Wooing partners

It is uncommon that a new sports executive comes in with sponsors. And not any sponsors—Airtel, a major telecom and dfcu, a 60-year old bank.

“I want to assure you and the entire table tennis fraternity that Airtel is committed to developing talent including table tennis,” Airtel PRO David Birungi pledged.

dfcu’s William Kayongo also promised the bank’s full support to the sport, meanwhile praising Muwanga as someone who has provided valuable solutions to banks.

Birungi also advised: “Let’s change the way we approach partners. Let’s go back and ask ourselves: what technology partnership can we have with a telecom and financial services provider?” he said.

“What’s the place of technology in the table tennis association or sport? I am willing to work out with you what’s working. It’s not sponsoring events.”

To Blick, that is evidence that Muwanga has taken the transition to the next level. “Cyrus, I am proud of you

I came here to witness something small. But seeing sponsors here shows that you came to office well prepared,” Blick said before pledged his full support to Muwanga’s team.

Having been in sport since 1991, Blick admits attracting sponsors is not easy.

“These sponsors are here because of the trust they have in you. So, Mr Jjagwe and the table tennis fraternity, you’ve made a very good choice of a president who will take the sport to the next level.”

Protecting gems

Joseph Sebatindira may be the most renowned discovery in Jjagwe’s 10-year reign. Born when Jjagwe was just two months into his first (chaotic) term as UTTA president, Sebatindira has taken the ping pong world by a storm.

Even before he was nine years old, the son of a peasant mother and a boda-boda cyclist, was shaking expensive tables in Africa.

He would grow with his precocious rise, winning the under-11 world titles in Asia and Europe. He also played in Paraguay in 2024.

Sebatindira also challenged his ‘elder brothers’ in the Under-13 world categories with considerable success. At the Paris 2024 Olympics, the ITTF president Petra Sörling reportedly asked ‘Don, how is Joseph?’

“It’s very rare that an IF president knows an athlete by name. But that’s because of the hard work you guys have put in,” Rukare commended Jjagwe and his team.

Yet Sebatindira is not the only gem around. There’s Judith Parvin Nangonzi, who with Sebatindira and coach Alvin Katumba just returned from a four-week training camp in France, another result of their ever-rising international rankings.

There’s Sam Ankunda, Jemimah Nakawala, Patience Anyango, Patra Nasirumbi, Shardif Nsereko—all products of Mary Musoke’s Nakasero Table Tennis Club—and Judith Mirembe and namesake Kirabira of the TT Kids in Iganga, among others, who have scored varying successes in recent years.

Rukare serves a hard ball: “It’s not easy to manage success at a young age. These babies need to be protected and guided through their careers.” He also interested Muwanga in the various sports management courses offered by the UOC.