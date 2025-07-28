Muwanga: ITTF marketing committee a blessing for Uganda

Cyrus Muwanga, the new Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) president, is delighted to serve on the inaugural marketing committee of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

Muwanga assumed office on July 11, taking over from Robert Jjagwe, who had served for 10 years.

Now the ITTF president Petra Sörling has appointed Muwanga on the international body’s inaugural marketing committee.

The committee will be part of the president’s newly formed advisory commission, which will be chaired by Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Nasser Al Saud, the Saudi Table Tennis Federation boss.

“I was honoured that immediately after taking office, the ITTF president called to tell me about this appointment,” Muwanga said.

“I commend our ex-president Jjagwe for mooting this brilliant idea. Now this is a golden opportunity for Ugandan table tennis to contribute to the global development of the sport and as well be at the table where key decisions are made.”

It was Jjagwe’s idea in the controversial ITTF AGM in March that the international body adopts a marketing committee. He spoke passionately about the need to transform table tennis through collaboration, innovation, and strategic focus.

Even though Jjagwe supported Qatar’s Khalil Al Mohannadi against Sorling, the assembly bought his brilliant marketing idea and gave a Ugandan the first chance to implement it.

“Our members spoke clearly at the AGM, and the ITTF is delivering. This is governance in action, turning vision into results,” said ITTF boss Sörling according to ITTF website Monday.

“I am grateful to Saudi Table Tennis Federation President Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Nasser Al Saud for accepting this key leadership role, and to Uganda Table Tennis Association President Mr Cyrus Muwanga for championing this important initiative. Their work will help ensure table tennis continues to grow, globally and sustainably.”

Sorling’s presidency is, however, under dispute after a close poll which she won by a two-vote margin and critics will view these appointments from a political prism. The ITTF tribunal will soon announce its decision on the matter.

Potential

Muwanga is a teacher with an enviable business acumen. He transformed a struggling primary school in Nabbingo into the magnificent Grand Maria School in a few years.

On his inauguration as UTTA boss, he unveiled Airtel and dfcu Bank as partners. The corporate representatives spoke fondly of him as a man who gives solutions to banks.

That and more will be vital in his global role.

“Yes we need to be creative and aggressive in advising the marketing committee. But I also expect the ITTF to mentor us more to score the targets,” Muwanga said.

The advisory commission will be tasked with other missions and will pick more members from each continent to ensure a broad and inclusive representation.