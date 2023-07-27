Muwonge demands competition among East African kayakers

The Uganda Canoe–Kayak Federation (UCKF) had invited three Kenyan clubs but only Kisumu Canoe – Kayak Club made it to the first East African Clubs Trials at Forest Park in Buloba over the weekend because those from Mombasa could not travel due to the internal security measures in their country.

Six teams took part in the event that attracted 80 athletes from Uganda and Kisumu Club. A-1 Beach A won in 49:85 seconds followed by Twekembe 50:90 seconds and Garuga in third place at 51:93 seconds.

The other three finishers were Kalagala in 52:05 seconds, A-1 Beach B in 52:48 seconds and Team Hybrid in 55:81 seconds.

UCKF president Solomon Muwonge commended the newcomers for posting good times that are “not very far from those at international athletes.”

Muwonge also reserved special praise for Uganda’s overall performance but quickly expressed his dream to see the Kenyan and Tanzanian counterparts, especially those who share the gift of Lake Victoria catch up and start competing at a bigger stage in the next two years.

“Uganda is still far ahead of the other regional countries and our aim is to ensure the game grows especially with the clubs that have access to Lake Victoria,” he said after the event on Sunday.

He is not just wishing. “The Kenyan athletes could not pedal in the double canoes and instead they became participants to train. We have loaned them one double Canoe–Kayak boat so that they can train and be able to come back for competition in September,” said Muwonge as he handed over the vessel to the visiting team at the national training centre.

“We wanted to give a boat to each of the Kenyan clubs. I will travel to Kenya for more discussions and also get into contact with the Tanzanian clubs near Lake Victoria, then move to Rwanda,” Muwonge promised.

The trials also saw the return of the Dragon Boat event as UCKF endeavours to resurrect as many water sports as possible.

SELECT RESULTS

200m Double Canoe- Kayak Results

1. Juma Bwayo and Simon Nantaja - 49.9 sec

2. Simon Vibo and Jovan Ochiri Chan – 50.5 sec

3. Yusuf Mutumba and Felix Mukembya 52.8 sec

200m Dragon Boat Team Results

1. A-1 Beach A 49:85 sec

2. Twekembe 50:90 sec