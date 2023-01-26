Muwonge demands more from sloppy Mutoola

Last season, Mutoola Beach, under national team coach Salim Muwonge, played arguably the most thrilling and appealing game in the Fufa Beach Soccer League.

They have planned to up the ante this season by mixing beauty and fight and thus ensnared Sand Cranes stars Samson Kirya and Godfrey Lwesibawa.

Even then, they didn't believe they could upstage reigning dominant kings St. Lawrence University (SLAU) to this season's trophy but aimed to breath down their necks throughout the season.

"We targeted finishing amongst the top three when we got the vastly experienced Lwesibawa and Kirya to bolster our average team," Muwonge told Daily Monitor after his side beat Grace Church 6-4 at Fufa technical Center Njeru on Sunday.

Yet, the haphazard manner of the victory didn't go down well with Muwonge considering the team's lofty ambitions this term.

"We made many mistakes in the match and got punished. Grace Church was a familiar opponent because we train together sometimes. They gave us a stern reality check of the flaws that we must address if we are to dream big," he added.

Paul Nsege (2), Sharif Apuuli (2), Peter Mukwata (1) and Musa Ssali (1) scored for Mutoola Beach while Jacob Nakisi (2) and Ben Owen (2) got the consolation strikes for Grace Church.

In the other game at the same venue, it was a routine win for Davis Nnono's four-time league winners over MS Sanda Lions. A debut goal from new signing Ronald Magwali, sandwiched by strikes from Rica Byaruhanga, Sulaiman Ochero, George Kaddu and Baker Lukooya set SLAU's juggernaut rolling and a talk of another league triumph.

Robert Kato and Abbey Kawuma scored the two goals for Sand Lions in the lopsided 5-2 defeat to SLAU.

Buganda Royal slip

A mammoth upset was registered when new boys Jinja Lions devoured last term's runners up Buganda Royal 3-1.

Jinja Lions started with intent, getting the lead through Robert Ojera with Herbert Onyango adding the second. Buganda Royal tried to fight back but Fredrick Ngalo was at hand to net the third thus deflating their hopes further.

Paul Lule's well executed goal was rendered a mere consolation in the 3-1 loss. Buganda royal can expect redemption on Sunday when they face MS Sand Lions while Jinja Lions will hope to build on the momentum against Kiringente.



Fufa beach soccer league

Results

MS Sand Lions 2-5 SLAU

Buganda Royal 1-3 Jinja Lions