Muzito gets 100m free NR

Ugandan swimmer Gloria Muzito needed the right mindset going into the women’s 100m freestyle event at the Olympics in Paris, France

And she managed to hold her nerves after being drafted in a seeded heat that had USA’s Torri Huske, who won the women’s 100m butterfly gold on Sunday, Hong Kong’s Bernadette Haughey who had got bronze in the 200m freestyle the night before, Netherlands’ Marrit Steenbergen, China’s Qingfeng Wu, France’s Marie Wattel, Philippines Kayla Sanchez and Slovenia’s Neza Klancar.

Muzito, however, managed to hold her nerves at the start and had the second best reaction time of 0.67 seconds behind Huske (0.62). She also largely lived with the crowd for the first 50m, splitting at 26.81 seconds in the Paris La Defensa Arena.

But by then, the experience and the exposure of the other swimmers was starting to show and she finished eighth in 55.95 seconds. Such was the pace that Haughey touched first with 53.02, Steenbergen second (53.22) and Huske (53.53) third – and all the other four women also ahead of Muzito made it to the semifinals.

The time is a new national record that lowers the 56.01 that she recorded to win bronze for Uganda at the African Games in Ghana in March. In between the two events, Muzito went to three championships in the thick of the Olympics qualifiers and did not get close to 56.01 – that is perhaps why the new NR can also be credited to tussling it out in such a fast heat.

Reaction

“I am happy with my swimming, it was a good swim, so I will take that,” Muzito said in bursts as she tried to catch her breath after a tough heat.

She was mostly happy “that I kept calm, I was cool. It was just so cool hearing the crowd roaring, it just got me excited. I just went for it.”

She is already looking at where to improve. She is not satisfied with one Olympic appearance and taking lessons for her started with watching the semifinals of her event last evening.

“There’s always something to improve. I will just go back, check on my coach and we’ll see from there where to go,” Muzito added as she left to analyze her race with her home club coach Tonnie Kasujja. She will probably do the same when she returns to Florida, where she studies Sports Management at the Florida State University.

Overall, she has had quite the experience in Paris, where she was also one of Uganda’s two flag bearers at the opening ceremony alongside cyclist Charles Kagimu.

“Oh, Paris has been wonderful. This is my first time here too. So it’s really nice. I am taking it all in.

“I was mostly impressed by the opening ceremony, just having the honour to carry the flag for Uganda. That is something I am going to live with for long, just all of that and being here with the team. It’s so nice.”

At a glance

Name: Gloria Muzito

Date of birth: November 29, 2022

Olympic Event: Women’s 100m free (swimming)

Yesterday’s time: 55.95 (NR)

Major events: World Championships 2024, Africa Games 2023, Africa Aquatics Championships 2024

Local club: Dolphins

Education

Since April 2021: Florida State University (Bachelors in Sports Management)

*Also swims for the College D-1 Swim Team

2018-2021: Sundsvalls Gymnasium, Sweden (Behavioral Science)







