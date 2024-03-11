Muzito moondlights Olympic case

Swimmer Gloria Muzito started Uganda off at the Africa Games in Accra, Ghana with a bronze medal in the 100m freestyle.

The US-based swimmer stopped the clock at 56.01 seconds to finish behind Egypt’s Farida Osman and South African winner Caltin Ann De Lange.

Muzito qualified for the final as third seed with a 56.96 and although nothing changed in terms of favourites, she lowered her own national record in the finals.

The team in Accra is under the guidance of coach Joseph Kabogoza and before the final he shared a video in which Muzito downplayed feeling any pressure but talked more about her excitement to be a medal prospect.

She now has the four best 100m free times done by a Ugandan female swimmer in a long course pool.



At the World Championships in Doha last month, she managed a 56.55 but that was slightly off the 56.34 she had done in December after re-switching her competition country back to Uganda from Sweden.

In Doha, coach Muzafaru Muwanguzi had predicted that if the team that was there went to Accra, they would win medals. Muzito, who is joined by Tendo Mukalazi and Jesse Ssengonzi but are all without Kirabo Namutebi, has justified the claim. Tara Kisaasi, Tendo Kaumi and Ambala Atuhaire complete the team.

No one better



The Doha time put Muzito in good contention for a universality slot at the Paris Olympics in July and if there was any doubt about her status as Uganda's fastest female swimmer, the bronze in Accra just confirmed it.

Muzito, 21, was a Dolphins swimmer in Kampala before she changed allegiance and competed for Sweden at the European Junior Championships in 2016.

"Over the years, she has showed determination to return and swim for Uganda. She has had opportunities to continue with the Swedish team but her heart was always here," her coach Dolphins Tonnie Kasujja said.