Mwagale, Magoola win big on Pursuit crowning night

Abigail Mwagale always has a way of popping up even when it is not her night.

The Talons captain should have been buried in consolation as her team was deposed by Colts as Pursuit League champions of the year at British School of Kampala (BSK) in Muyenga.

Talons had won the previous two editions but finished fourth behind Flames and Jets too and only ahead of Astros as Colts made off with the Shs5m prize money.

Mwagale was also beaten to the female swimmer of the season by Talons teammate Blessing Kaitesi. But that was an award that required being ahead in a popular vote before they came to the technical aspects.

However, the 12 year old was named the best overall swimmer of the season as she has the most records and is also simply the fastest in the competitions.

Kaitesi won the vote, for the female swimmer, by a distance and also made the most personal bests (21) this season.

She has been the comeback queen at Altona after struggling for consistency last season. Her underwaters , which she attributes to “watching mermaid shows” have been a marvel and helped her cut times, especially in the backstroke events.

Adam Katumba narrowly edged Adriel Lumu to the best male swimmer accolade. Katumba started the year as a backstroker but has become more balanced in all his events.

But the happiest person in the “room” was probably Yetta Magoola. The swimmers were given times to beat to earn academic support from the League for next year.

None of them beat the targeted times for 50m butterfly, breaststroke, freestyle and backstroke but Magoola is the only one that got closest to the 50m fly time. She earned herself a Shs1m contribution towards her school fees for next year.

“I believe that if I keep working hard and I do not show attitude to the coach, I will keep improving,” Magoola said as she received her cash.

Pursuit League 2023

Champions: Colts

Best overall swimmer: Abigail Mwagale

Best male swimmer: Adam Katumba

Best female swimmer: Blessing Kaitesi