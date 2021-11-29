Mwagale, Mbanga lead U-11s at swimming nationals

Abigail Mwagale (L) dives into the pool alongside other competitors to face off in the 200m freestyle in the 11-12 years old category during the 6th National Swimming Championships 2021 at Greenhill Academy.Photo by Ismail Kezaala

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

Para-swimming picking up: The profile of para-swimming continues to grow. Seals were represented by daughter of former Minister Nyombi Thembo, Condoleza Nakazibwe, who was had her lower left arm amputated after a motor accident on Entebbe Expressway in 2018. The infectious 9-year-old took part in the 50m freestyle, backstroke and breaststroke events but there were more para-swimmers that joined the trailblazing Paralympian Husnah Kukundakwe in the 11 and over events throughout the weekend.

KAMPALA. Altona, Jaguars and Aquatic Academy – Kampala showed that a new order is being established during the first day of the National Championships at Greenhill Academy,  Kibuli, on Friday.

