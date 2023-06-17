Mwere's goals earn Lions fear factor

A grand shocker may be in the offing at the Fufa Beach Soccer League climax today at Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru.

Holders St Lawrence University (SLAU) are up against three playoffs first timers - Jinja Lions, Mutoola Beach and MS Sand Lions.

Davis Nnono's four-time league winners that topped the table with only one loss are up against MS Sand Lions that earned the fourth spot after beating Grace Church on the last day.

For the last three seasons, it has been SLAU versus Buganda Royal who didn't make the last four due to coaching woes and self destruction.

Born to score

All eyes will be on Jinja Lions goal machine Nicholas Mwere when they take on Salim Muwonge's Mutoola Beach that finished second.

Mwere, also a left-back at StarTimes Uganda Premier League side Busoga United, has so far smashed 33 goals for the Lions to top the charts.

The dreadlocked sharp shooter likes big game moments and scored a goal as they lost 4-2 to SLAU last weekend.

In tandem with Shaka Ssozi, Mwere will be a thorn in Mutoola's flesh this afternoon, a challenge Muwonge is ready to combat.

"This is Mutoola's first time to reach this stage but as a coach I have ever been here and I know how I will handle him.



"All the teams that have reached at this stage have been competitive but my team has displayed entertaining and beautiful beach soccer especially in the second round and therefore it won't be a surprise if we play in the finals," Muwonge, a former Sand Cranes (national team) coach told Sunday Monitor.

All said, SLAU looks to be still heads and shoulders above the rest thanks to their vast experience, ruthlessness in front of goal and never say never attitude.

With Sand Cranes stars like Brian Nkuubi, Baker Lukooya,Rica Byaruhanga and Meddie Kibirige, SLAU can easily walk through all league teams.

The much anticipated league climax can make up what has been an inconsistently organised season with most clubs forfeiting matches and Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) in pain over lack of standard playing pitches apart from Njeru.

Fufa Beach Soccer League

Playoffs/finals at Fufa Technical Centre Njeru



Sunday

SLAU vs. MS Sand Lions, 12pm

Mutoola Beach vs. Jinja Lions, 2pm