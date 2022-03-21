Mwere switch gives Talons a fighting chance, Astros go top

After nine matches, the Altona-BSK (British School of Kampala) Swim League opened up the transfer market.

In a shock move, Francis Kisawuzi moved from bottom-placed Talons to join his sister Tasha in the more competitive Astros - making him the first swimmer to represent all three teams in the league (he was a Colt last year).

But the move triggered another super trade as Talons raided Colts to bring back national swimmer Sonia Mwere ahead of last Friday’s match day 10 in Muyenga.

Related Fina president eager to assess level of swimming Other Sport

Francis was the first to show the impact of his move as he held on strongly in the 25m backstroke battle with Talons’ Elijah Wamala and Colts’ Adriel Lumu.

Mwere left it late as her initiation was a battle against her captain Abigail Mwagale, the club’s most potent backstroker and Astros captain Paula Nabukeera and Colts’ captain Tara Kisawuzi.

Talons, however, won the backstroke heats with 134 points - four more than Astros. Shafiga Ntabazi turned up late so she was a no show in the heats and that cost Colts 20 points as they finished with 83.

Mwere’s efforts in anchoring the 4*75m breaststroke relay for Talons also faded in the fact that Tara and Nabukeera had helped their teams open an unassailable gap on Yeta Magola in the third 75.

But the two Talons made up for it by fighting strongly to see that their team won the 6*75m butterfly relay. At this point Talons had accumulated 254 match points while Astros had 250. Colts had 203.

Astros win

Talons dominated the 8*25m freestyle relay and were within 10 metres of carrying the day when Astros’ Chriton Kato overtook their swimmer Alice Mwase to win the relay.

The win gave Astros 80 points to take the days total to 330.

Talons’ second place in the final relay brought 60 points taking their day’s total to 314 while Colts stopped at 243.

The day’s 87 difference between Astros and Colts saw the former go back to the top of the table with 2,327 points in 10 matches.

But they are just 14 points ahead of Colts, who have 2,313 points.

Talons (with 2,203), however, celebrated most as they cut a 181 points difference between them and Colts to 110.

Altona-BSK swim league