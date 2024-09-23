Mwesigwa wins Central Region crown

Daniel Mwesigwa was last seen on a bodybuilding podium in May 2021, when he won the Mr Kampala crown amid protest.

In his victory speech, the former rugby player shared his dream of chasing a pro card, but went absent, making a cameo appearance in 2022, until he finally claimed the 2024 Central Region Bodybuilding Championship Saturday night.

In 2021, Mwesigwa was a lightweight, but moved two divisions up to middleweight in 2022 before trimming down to welterweight for this year’s event.

Surely, he had no match in his welterweight category but in the five-man final, Fahad Ssetimba, who had won the middleweight category and Farouk Miyagi, the bantamweight champion, matched him muscle-to-muscle.

In fact, they had better abdominal displays but Mwesigwa’s X body shape—the upper body matching lower body—mass and attitude were hard to ignore.

He always engaged the crowds, shouting celebrations like an MMA fighter, whenever he pulled off a move. Those things work. Ssetimba and Miyagi finished second and third respectively.

Mwesigwa also benefitted from a weaker field, one without defending champion Godfrey Lubega. 2022 East African bronze medallist Axam Kisekka didn’t look in shape and finished fifth, a place behind debutant Simon Kyagulanyi.

Hussein Mbajja, who gave Lubega a hard time before finishing second in the 2023 final, was also a shadow of himself as he failed to win the middleweight category.

That left Ssetimba, the middleweight champion, and Miyagi, the bantamweight champ, as Mwesigwa’s serious rivals. In the end, the STS Gym representative negotiated his way to overall gold, a trophy, a high density Rosefoam mattress, a brand new watch and Shs3m in cash courtesy of Suplex Gym, Roman Empire Supplements, Prudential Assurance, among others.

Mr. Central Body Building championship finalists. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

“I thank God that I have added this crown to my CV…all these are steps to earning a pro card, which is my career dream,” said Mwesigwa after a colourful event at Mamerito Hotel in Bweyogere, which also had musicians Bobi Wine’s youngest brother Dax Vibez, Chris T and Red Q.

“I have been preparing for this victory and God has been on my side.” On his on-and-off stage appearance, he said “We put in a lot to maintain these bodies, so if you don’t feel good enough, better you step aside.”

Now Mwesigwa sets his sights on the East African Championships in Nairobi October 12 and Mr Natural Universe in Budapest, Hungary October 25.

Meanwhile, Prudential Assurance offered a Prudent Life policy for amputee bodybuilder Safalu Tamale, the only athlete with disability who hit the stage. “We are offering him a five-year policy where will pay a premium of Shs150,000 per month. We shall pay for the first month and we urge you to help him pay the rest,” said Prudential spokesperson Elizabeth Najjuma Ndagire.



FINALISTS

1. Daniel Mwesigwa (welterweight)

2. Fahad Ssetimba (middleweight)

3. Farouk Miyagi (bantam)

4. Simon Kyagulanyi (light heavy)

5. Axam Kisekka (lightweight)

Joseph Kinobe (Physique)

Safalu Tamale (PWD)