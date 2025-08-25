Nabbingo alumni target Shs200m in sports gala

Trinity College Nabbingo Old Girls' Association (TCNOGA) is gearing up for its third annual sports gala, with a target of raising Shs200m.

The funds will be used for a project to construct Trinity Junior School, a primary school for girls, as part of an ambitious plan to build a Shs14 billion school over the next decade.

The 'Lingala' themed gala, a departure from last year's Jabba and Amapiano editions, will be held at the Uganda Institute of Information and Communications Technology (UICT) Nakawa.

The sports gala is a reunion that brings together Nabbingo alumni and their "husbands" from partner boys' schools. The gala will feature teams from prominent partner schools, including St. Mary's College Kisubi (SMACK), Busoga College Mwiri, Butiki and Ntare School.

Nine boys' teams, up from six last year, are set to compete in a mini football league on the day. The houses of Trinity College Nabbingo—Cecilia, Monica, Alix, Goretti, Theresa and Margaret—will compete for bragging rights across a range of activities including netball, running, cooking and a dance competition.

In last year's gala, Margaret House emerged as the overall champion. Other notable wins included St. Mary's College Kisubi (SMACK), playing under the Teresa House banner, which won the football league, and Kiira College Butiki and Alix House, who took home the volleyball trophy.

The gala is not just about competition; it's a powerful networking platform. Alumni reconnect with former classmates, strengthen their professional networks, and welcome recent graduates into the fold. The presence of other schools' alumni further enriches the experience, fostering inter-school camaraderie and support for a common cause.

Marie Solome Nassiwa, the President of TCNOGA, a Finance Director at Baylor College of Medicine Children's Foundation Uganda, emphasised the event's importance for girl child education.

"The project is about giving back to the community and ensuring a strong foundation for the next generation of women leaders. We have already laid the foundation stone for the junior school, and the progress so far is a testament to the alumni commitment," she said.

The event is a key part of the association's fundraising strategy. In the first edition, they collected Shs70m, followed by Shs110m in the second edition.

Nassiwa is optimistic about reaching the Shs200m target this year, a goal supported by other initiatives like a cash run race and auctions, including a unique "live art piece" painting.

The association has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kampala Archdiocese and finalised governance documentation for the project.

TCNOGA sports gala

When: Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025

Venue: UICT Nakawa