Nabukeera, Magola show backstroke form

Flames duo Paula Nabukeera and Yetta Magola played their part by winning their head to head races in the Pursuit Swim League on Friday with personal bests (PB).

The new challenge in the league pits swimmers against their rivals of almost equal speeds with 20 scores up for grabs for the winner and an extra 40 if one makes a PB.

Magola had to lower the 39.56 seconds she did at the National Championships in July and had Colts’ Adriel Lumu (41.67 at the Nationals) as competition. Both swimmers lowered their PBs but Magola finished ahead.

“I was focused on the PB to put scores on board,” Lumu said when he was asked about the race.

Magola’s form extended to Nabukeera who had a 38.35 and Jets’ Elijah Wamala (38.48) to beat. She duly did with the latter also lowering his PB.

Mikaela Ayebare and Abigail Segujja also beat Jets’ Nailah Nakitto and Talons’ Jamila Tusiime respectively to each bag an extra 20 scores for Colts and propel them to yet another night of glory.

Talons had a chance to put 100 points on board when their leaders Abigail Mwagale and Blessing Kaitesi went head to head but they failed to spur each other to PBs and only got 20 scores for the former winning the race.

An extra score of 80 would have propelled them to second place and four points but they instead finished last on the night with 250 scores hence earning one match point. And that has been defending champions Talons’ Achilles heel; despite having a young squad, the PBs are just not enough from their senior swimmers.

Astros and Flames tied on 290 scores hence taking three match points apiece while Jets recovered some form to take home four points.

Match 21

Overall Score

Colts – 77

Flames – 69

Jets – 63

Talons – 58

Astros – 49

Table

Event Colts Jets Astros Flames Talons

50m free PB 160 160 180 70 150

Head to Head 1 40 - - 60 -

6*25m back relay 30 50 20 40 109

Head to Head 2 20 - - - -

6*25m breast relay 40 20 10 30 50

Head to Head 3 - 40 - 60 -

Head to Head 4 20 - - - -

6*25m fly relay 50 30 40 20 10

Head to Head 5 - - - - 20

6*25m free relay 50 30 40 10 10

Total Score 410 330 290 290 250

Match Point 5 4 3 3 1