Nabukeera, Magola show backstroke form

Continued progress. Nine year old Abigail Segujja's backstroke win helped Colts to yet another night of glory. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

The new challenge in the league pits swimmers against their rivals of almost equal speeds with 20 scores up for grabs for the winner and an extra 40 if one makes a PB.

Flames duo Paula Nabukeera and Yetta Magola played their part by winning their head to head races in the Pursuit Swim League on Friday with personal bests (PB).

The new challenge in the league pits swimmers against their rivals of almost equal speeds with 20 scores up for grabs for the winner and an extra 40 if one makes a PB.

Magola had to lower the 39.56 seconds she did at the National Championships in July and had Colts’ Adriel Lumu (41.67 at the Nationals) as competition. Both swimmers lowered their PBs but Magola finished ahead.

Also Read

“I was focused on the PB to put scores on board,” Lumu said when he was asked about the race.

Magola’s form extended to Nabukeera who had a 38.35 and Jets’ Elijah Wamala (38.48) to beat. She duly did with the latter also lowering his PB.

Mikaela Ayebare and Abigail Segujja also beat Jets’ Nailah Nakitto and Talons’ Jamila Tusiime respectively to each bag an extra 20 scores for Colts and propel them to yet another night of glory.

Talons had a chance to put 100 points on board when their leaders Abigail Mwagale and Blessing Kaitesi went head to head but they failed to spur each other to PBs and only got 20 scores for the former winning the race.

An extra score of 80 would have propelled them to second place and four points but they instead finished last on the night with 250 scores hence earning one match point. And that has been defending champions Talons’ Achilles heel; despite having a young squad, the PBs are just not enough from their senior swimmers.

Astros and Flames tied on 290 scores hence taking three match points apiece while Jets recovered some form to take home four points.

Match 21

Overall Score

Colts – 77

Flames – 69

Jets – 63

Talons – 58

Astros – 49

Table

Event                           Colts    Jets      Astros  Flames Talons

50m free PB                160      160      180      70        150

Head to Head 1           40        -           -           60        -

6*25m back relay       30        50        20        40        109

Head to Head 2           20        -           -           -           -

6*25m breast relay     40        20        10        30        50

Head to Head 3           -           40        -           60        -

Head to Head 4           20        -           -           -           -

6*25m fly relay          50        30        40        20        10

Head to Head 5           -           -           -           -           20

6*25m free relay         50        30        40        10        10

Total Score                410      330      290      290      250

Match Point               5          4          3          3          1


In the headlines